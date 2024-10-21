The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Film Threat Really Digs “The Coddling of the American Mind” Movie!
And it’s Day 5 and Amazon *still* hasn’t released the movie
  
Ted Balaker
4
Is Amazon Censoring “The Coddling” Movie?
Day 2: Our film is *still* not available on Prime Video
  
Ted Balaker
36
Why Hasn’t Amazon Released “The Coddling” Movie on Prime Video?
Bureaucratic bungling vs. intellectual intolerance
  
Ted Balaker
30
The “Wrong” Kind of Diversity
“The Coddling” movie’s cast is guilty of wrongthink
  
Ted Balaker
2
Battle Hymn of the Homeschool Mother
How I Went from “Model Minority” to Member of the Counterculture
  
LB
6
How I Uncoddled My Mind and Got Comfortable with Disagreement
A love story
  
Amy Hall
10
Daryl Davis Used Free Speech to Convert More Than 200 Klansmen
How many former racists can Cornell's DEI administrators claim?
  
Randy Wayne
12
“The Coddling” Movie is Coming to Amazon and Other Platforms!
The wide release begins October 17
  
Ted Balaker
13
I Teach LGBTQ+ History; My Students Expect LGBTQ+ Activism
Undergrads want professors to get radical
  
GVFischer
58
Are School Shootings a Good Reason to Consider Homeschooling?
More parents seem to say yes
  
Ted Balaker
2
Let’s Not Compare DEI Critics to Accused Rapists
Activists try to pit men and women against each other
  
Ted Balaker
6
How to Diversify Your Child’s Potential
Don't raise a college-obsessed robot
  
Lenore Skenazy
5
