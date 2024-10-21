Watch the film
Film Threat Really Digs “The Coddling of the American Mind” Movie!
And it’s Day 5 and Amazon *still* hasn’t released the movie
5 hrs ago
•
Ted Balaker
15
Is Amazon Censoring “The Coddling” Movie?
Day 2: Our film is *still* not available on Prime Video
Oct 18
•
Ted Balaker
30
Why Hasn’t Amazon Released “The Coddling” Movie on Prime Video?
Bureaucratic bungling vs. intellectual intolerance
Oct 17
•
Ted Balaker
42
The “Wrong” Kind of Diversity
“The Coddling” movie’s cast is guilty of wrongthink
Oct 16
•
Ted Balaker
27
Battle Hymn of the Homeschool Mother
How I Went from “Model Minority” to Member of the Counterculture
Oct 15
•
LB
31
How I Uncoddled My Mind and Got Comfortable with Disagreement
A love story
Oct 14
•
Amy Hall
15
Daryl Davis Used Free Speech to Convert More Than 200 Klansmen
How many former racists can Cornell's DEI administrators claim?
Oct 10
•
Randy Wayne
26
“The Coddling” Movie is Coming to Amazon and Other Platforms!
The wide release begins October 17
Oct 9
•
Ted Balaker
32
I Teach LGBTQ+ History; My Students Expect LGBTQ+ Activism
Undergrads want professors to get radical
Oct 8
•
GVFischer
59
Are School Shootings a Good Reason to Consider Homeschooling?
More parents seem to say yes
Oct 7
•
Ted Balaker
9
Let’s Not Compare DEI Critics to Accused Rapists
Activists try to pit men and women against each other
Oct 2
•
Ted Balaker
17
How to Diversify Your Child’s Potential
Don't raise a college-obsessed robot
Oct 1
•
Lenore Skenazy
34
