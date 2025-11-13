The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

This college gives me so much hope! I’m praying it can catch-on!! (Maybe a school like this in the northeast?!?). I read an article years ago written by a well-respected gentlemen (I forget his name sorry) in the job placement industry. He said the four most important skills employees really want/need - and are desperately seeking- are:

1. Communication

2. Collaboration

3. Critical thinking

4. Innovation.

He added most contact can be looked up and job-specific training is usually done when hired

I’m guessing this school won’t be a fit for students looking for certain professions that require college courses prepping them for post graduate education (law/MDs etc….). But I’m also guessing there are tons of fields that this college will be an awesome stepping stone for and perfect fit, creating well-rounded human beings.

I’m looking forward to your comments, my friends. Have a wonderful day.

