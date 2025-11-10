The Vibe Shift and Its Discontents

There was a moment—just before last year’s U.S. election—when I suspected that if enough people voted, Donald Trump might actually win. Not because the polls said so (they didn’t). Not because the media hinted at it (they wouldn’t dare). But because I live on the internet. And the internet, culturally and politically, had undergone a pivot. You could feel it in the memes, in the comedy, in the tone of frustration and irreverence that had curdled into something increasingly right-leaning.

I spent years politically aligned with the left. What pulled me in were its promises—justice, progress, moral clarity. But what I found instead was a kind of political theatre: empty slogans, ritualized moral performances, and a relentless hunt for heretics. The gap between rhetoric and reality became impossible to ignore. That’s what drove me away.

And now, watching the right ride its own cultural high, I see the same patterns re-emerging. The left had overplayed its hand — the lockdowns, the DEI bureaucracy, the censorship — and in reaction, the pendulum swung. Hard.

Of course, now conservatives find themselves in the unfamiliar position of celebration. After years in the wilderness, they’ve returned to something resembling cultural power, or at least more than in decades. They seized the meme-space, infiltrated comedy, made inroads in media. The temptation is to luxuriate in this triumph—to mock their opponents’ hand-wringing hysteria, to revel in their overwrought displays of despair. After all, isn’t that precisely what they did to them?

But celebration can blind them to a more insidious threat: the possibility that in their moment of triumph, they might succumb to the very pathologies they’ve spent decades criticizing in their opponents.

Because here’s the unpleasant truth: when the tide rises, it lifts all boats — including those carrying contraband. The same parasitic mind-virus they were trying to escape seems to be trying to smuggle itself back into the culture.