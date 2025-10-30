Most of the harm in the world is done by good people, and not by accident, lapse, or omission. It is the result of their deliberate actions, long persevered in, which they hold to be motivated by high ideals toward virtuous ends. This is demonstrably true; nor could it occur otherwise. The percentage of positively malignant, vicious, or depraved persons is necessarily small, for no species could survive if its members were habitually and consciously bent upon injuring one another. Journalist and political philosopher Isabel Paterson, “The God of the Machine.” 1943

I hope you will keep the above in mind as you read the rest of this article. I was inspired to write it after reading the X-post above from Samantha Joy. Her words, and her entire thread, which you can read without going to X using this link, touched a nerve in me. For a long time, I’ve been wanting to focus more of my attention (and yours) on a fundamental problem: everything we are doing ostensibly for the “wellbeing” and “mental health” of our children, is iatrogenic, and having the opposite effect.

Again, I can point you to Abigail Shrier and her book, but you might be tempted to come away from that thinking “therapy” alone is the problem. No, it’s everything. Literally every proactive measure the education establishment is taking right now, whether you call it DEI, DEIB, Belonging and Inclusion, Culture of Caring, Culturally Relevant Pedagogy, SEL, Wellness, or Wellbeing, is hurting children for one simple reason: they are not asking for it.



Yes, it really is that simple. We aren’t making ourselves “available” or “accessible” when they want or need us, we are making them emotionally and physically more available and accessible to us, when we need them. By “we I mean adults of course, not you and I literally. I hope if you’re reading this, you are a person who would never do what I’m talking about.

The more I research education, the more I think the vast majority of people who gravitate towards the Educational Industrial Complex (and then defend it, and their positions in it) are people who have EITHER:

1. Forgotten what it was like to be a child -- I mean full-blown amnesia, and imagine children to be creatures they aren't and have never been, OR

2. Are using their power and position to work through childhood trauma that rendered them stuck in a state of arrested development, confusing their childhood reality with REALITY reality, for all children, and pressuring other people's children to adopt the same maladaptive coping strategies they used that got them stuck in emotional immaturity, personality disorder, or mental illness.

Why else would any adult think it is helpful to implement 99.9% of the emotionally abusive (yes, I said "abusive"), boundary-violating programs that are now mandatory in every class, at every level, in every public school in America?

Also by The Reason We Learn

To better make my case, please conduct this thought experiment right now:

Imagine your boss checks in with you daily, possibly even hourly (in middle school and above, they switch classes that often) to ask you to "share" your "feelings" about anything, from your home life, to your daily assignments and their content.



Imagine the pressure to share SOMETHING, anything, if only to avoid assumptions being made about your refusal to share.

Imagine the pressure to have the something you share be negative, because socially, you gain more status and/or protection in your environment if you are a "victim" of some kind. Imagine you receive "support" from your boss purely because you have publicly cast yourself as a victim of some kind.



Imagine you realize you could lose that support if you don't maintain this "victim" identity, and if you exaggerated or invented a problem to get that support, you now can't admit it because your entire social life, and standing with your co-workers depends on the "identity" you shared. So you maintain the identity, and the negative feelings associated with being a "victim" and having people around you treat you like a victim, OR with the power of one entitled to retribution or recompense of some kind, and perhaps before too long, you believe it yourself. Either way, you are stuck.

If you enjoy this post, please consider sharing and restacking it. Share

If you aren't squirming in your seat reading the above, I'll be surprised, but unlike a student in school, you can quit. You're not legally required to endure this abuse. It will be hard, but not impossible.

Children can't just quit, or say "No,” or “None of your business." They can't even walk out the door at-will to take a break. They're literally dependent on the adults and other children around them for survival, until they go home at the end of the day.



Most tragic of all is that home, and parents, may provide little respite from this abuse. If their parents tell them to "behave” and “listen to the teacher,” the child may do exactly that, assuming it is the right thing to do because people they love and trust approve of it. Alternatively, the teachers and counselors at the school may suggest that parents aren’t trustworthy arbiters of what is real and true. After all, one of the first questions the average American Kindergartner is asked on the first day of school is to choose their pronouns. The message is clear, even to one that young; Mom and Dad might be wrong about the most fundamental fact of your reality: your sex.



Even parents who would never take the school’s side without further investigation might not know what’s going on there because teachers and counselors have discouraged sharing at home. By the time parents find out their child uses strangers as confidants, and keeps them in the dark, it may be too late to avoid facing a choice between damaging their relationship with their child, and rescuing them from the pernicious influence of the adults and other children at school.



I call this to your attention now, and will likely do so again (and again) because I am not without hope. If we would take more time to consider what life is like for the average kid in public school in America right now; If we imagined ourselves in their shoes each day, perhaps we would develop the moral courage to loudly, and consistently reject false premises like "Experts know your child better than you do. The truth is, they don’t know children, never mind your children, at all.



To learn more about the dangers of oversharing with the wrong people, and the emotionally manipulative and controlling predators who seek out target-rich environments like schools, watch or listen to my conversation with Josh Slocum about the cult that started at Sarah Lawrence college.

Thank you to our paid subscribers. We couldn’t do what we do without your support!