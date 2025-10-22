The story of a little boy who wandered away from home recently went viral for a wonderful reason: The cops did not arrest the parents!

In Jacksonville, Florida, a five-year-old named William managed to leave his family’s home and fully fenced-in yard one recent morning and walk over to the local Chick-fil-A. Alone!

Whereupon the employees couldn’t help but notice he seemed younger than your average solo customer. They called the cops while feeding the boy what must’ve been a delicious breakfast: freedom!

Am I Going to Jail?

When Patrol Officers Perri and Kelly arrived on the scene, they were kind and patient.

Where did the boy live? “It’s right across the street, right over there!” the boy replied, waving vaguely. So they put him in the cruiser — prompting William to ask, “Are you going to get me in jail?”

“No, I’m not going to put you in jail!” was the response. The cops proceeded to drive William around the neighborhood asking if he recognized his home and then — he did!

If the cops rang my bell and told me they had my kid, I’d have a heart attack. But these guys couldn’t ring the bell — it wasn’t working. So one of them actually hopped the fence (that is a graceful phrase for what he did) and alerted the parents.

All In This Together

When they came down, Phil and Victoria were not clapped into handcuffs as this Georgia mom was when her son, 10, did the same thing — walked off without her knowing it. Nor were they handcuffed like this Texas mom, who had her son, age 8, walk half a mile in their suburban neighborhood after he misbehaved in the car.

Instead, the cops and parents marveled together about how wily kids can be, and how scary it can feel when your kid goes missing. And later on, the family, the cops and the Chick-fil-A employees had a little celebration, complete with high fives.

The Many Morals of This Story

Kids will always be kids. To arrest parents simply because they don’t know where their children are every single second of the day means arresting parents for being humans who are raising younger humans. It’s only fair to celebrate the good, not just the bad. I always sound the alarm when cops go overboard on parents. When they do the opposite — proceed with common sense and kindness — it makes sense to spread the word, too. They are role models! Florida just became the 11th state where Let Grow helped pass a Reasonable Childhood Independence law. It clarifies that “neglect” is when you put your child in obvious, serious danger, not anytime you take your eyes off them. When I asked Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Christian Hancock if our law was the reason the cops did not arrest the parents, he said it was simpler than that: “These parents didn’t do anything wrong.“ Chick-fil-A is fast becoming the landmark of freedom for a new generation of kids.This video went viral earlier this year when Utah mom Stephanie Read let her son, 7, go into Chick-fil-A and order for himself. She’d just read The Anxious Generation by Let Grow co-founder Jonathan Haidt. In it, he recommends giving kids more independence in the real world. The mom was worried and teary while she waited for her son to emerge with their lunch, but ultimately they were both elated by his adventure.

And the Huge, Unquestioned Assumption

But wait — why not give the boy MORE freedom? Here’s perhaps the most poignant and significant point, made by a commenter on Twitter:

Why is William’s walk seen as an anomaly — cute but concerning — that the parents will now “of course” prevent? Why not let him do MORE on his own, since he’s so competent? He has proven himself to the world!

It’s almost as if we all can’t believe our own eyes: That a five-year-old can be FINE walking around his neighborhood, getting himself someplace on his own, enjoying some autonomy.

Let’s work to renormalize THAT, instead of just being glad the parents weren’t arrested!

