Dear Coddling Movie Community,

Many of you are exasperated by the state of therapy today, so I’m very happy to introduce you to Chloe Carmichael. She’s a clear-thinking clinical psychologist who I was connected to by Lenore Skenazy

I know you’ll enjoy Dr. Carmichael’s first TCM contribution. She addresses a topic that she explores more deeply in her new book: Can I Say That? Why Free Speech Matters and How to Use It Fearlessly (Skyhorse, 2025).

It’s a guide to speaking up, listening resiliently, and reclaiming the mental-health benefits of open dialogue.

Be sure to check it out!



All the best,

Ted

As a clinical psychologist, I was open to an emerging belief that creating “safe spaces” was an unqualified good. After all, feeling safe is foundational to mental health. But over time, I began to notice a paradox. Many of my clients—bright, compassionate, high-functioning people—were becoming more anxious, not less, the more their environments promised protection from discomfort.

They were walking on eggshells, worried that a single poorly phrased comment could cost them a friendship, a job, or their reputation. What was meant to be safety had quietly turned into suffocation.

In my book Can I Say That? Why Free Speech Matters and How to Use It Fearlessly, I explore how this phenomenon is not just cultural but psychological. When people fear expressing themselves, their thoughts and feelings don’t vanish—they get pushed underground through a predictable psychological sequence I call the self-censorship spiral:

Suppression – The conscious effort to push “unacceptable” thoughts down and avoid expressing them. Example: A student in a class where certain opinions are ridiculed holds back a genuine question to avoid judgement and damage to his grade.

Repression – After frequent and habitual suppression, the habit becomes automatic– now the thoughts rarely even surface, but still operate in the unconscious. Example: That same student mentally “checks out” during class and begins passively consuming the course content. He no longer feels distressed about the course content, but he feels a restless anxiety that he can’t quite source.

Denial – The person distorts reality to avoid confronting what they’ve hidden.

Example: The student eventually writes a term paper that parrots the professor’s talking points, and becomes irritably defensive when his parents challenge him on the ideas expressed in the paper. He doesn’t engage with their challenges intellectually; instead he belittles his parents and threatens to cut them off if they persist in challenging the beliefs expressed in his term paper.

This three-step process illustrates how anxiety, avoidance, and even hostility can take root when speech is stifled. When we are in denial of reality, we are ill-equipped to solve problems; we lose access to the very information that could help us resolve issues constructively. The result is a psychological bind: the more we censor ourselves to feel safe, the more fragile we actually become.

The self-censorship spiral often starts as a misguided effort at courtesy and quickly hardens into an unconscious automatic habit. We suppress our opinions to fit in, then repress them until they barely reach consciousness. Eventually, denial sets in—and because denial severs us from reality, we grow increasingly anxious and uncertain.

The mind senses that something vital has been silenced but can’t quite identify what, creating the chronic unease so many people describe as “walking on eggshells.” Suppressing speech, even for well-intentioned reasons, can short-circuit healthy emotional processing and interrupt the mind’s natural feedback loop for managing stress. Over time, this erodes both individual well-being and our collective capacity for dialogue.

We’ve learned a lot in the last decade about what Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt call safetyism—the belief that protecting people from emotional discomfort is inherently virtuous. It’s a mindset that mirrors the same avoidance patterns at an individual level, reinforcing the self-censorship spiral by discouraging open dialogue and healthy friction. But discomfort, when managed constructively, is actually the engine of resilience.

When we pathologize disagreement or label opposing views as “violence,” we deprive ourselves of practice in emotional regulation, empathy, and perspective-taking. Similarly, when we engage in the self-censorship spiral, we lose the ability to grapple with ideas interpersonally, and eventually even within our own mind if we lapse into full-fledged denial through frequent engagement in suppression and repression.

The self-censorship spiral creates a vortex of loneliness: Consider the social costs of suppressing, repressing, and denying our true beliefs. When everyone is afraid to speak freely, genuine relationships give way to performance, and classrooms feel more like ideological landmines than intellectual training grounds.

Clients often tell me they feel “lonely in a crowd”—surrounded by people, yet unseen. It’s no coincidence that loneliness rates have risen alongside workplaces and campuses where people feel they must police every word. Authentic connection requires authenticity, and authenticity requires freedom. Without it, we’re left with faux-polite, stilted interactions that feed anxiety rather than alleviate it.

I’m not arguing for cruelty. Compassion and civility matter deeply. But the idea that hearing something offensive is equivalent to harm misunderstands how the human psyche grows. We don’t strengthen emotional muscles by hiding them from use; and we don’t find “safety” in environments that are disingenuous because they cannot withstand open disagreement.

It is neither kind nor compassionate to persistently hide our true beliefs from people or insist they do the same around us. In my book, I devote an entire chapter to distinguishing healthy self-restraint from self-censorship, explaining how civility and candor can coexist—and why confusing healthy self-restraint with self-censorship quietly erodes both resilience and genuine connection.

When we can sit with discomfort, we overcome the self-censorship spiral and strengthen both individual and cultural resilience.

That’s the kind of safety that lasts.

