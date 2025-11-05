The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

User's avatar
Margo Margan's avatar
Margo Margan
20h

It's reassuring to see that psychologists are starting to recognize this now.

When I was in high school, both school counselors and therapists outside I tried to speak to didn't understand the effects of the environment. My fears were blamed on me being too anxious, and they almost diagnosed me with OCD. It's been three years since I left both therapy and the school that had a very "safetyist" culture, and I've had ZERO symptoms since.

I definitely remember feeling like I put on an act around most of my friends. Then they'd grow close to that fake person, while I felt extremely distant from them. I thought I'd confess my true thoughts once I trusted them, but the more they got attached to the persona I was putting up, the less close I felt.

I've seen it happen to classmates, too. I remember a boy who started at my high school as a typical 9th-grade boy, happy, not too serious, who occasionally would say something ignorant or "offensive," but hey, that's how kids that age are.

By his senior year, he was very different. His demeanor was shaking with anxiety. A lot quieter. Always pushing to fight for a good cause, even if it distracts from classwork. This wasn't genuine charity - He once pushed back on a rare not-so-left-leaning viewpoint from one of our history teachers with a few clearly recited talking points, not out of a desire to debate, but I think because he felt morally obligated to "challenge" this "problematic" speech.

He was one of the few straight, white, more neurotypical men at that high school. I think that's why he internalized the guilt so deeply. I could be wrong - I didn't know him personally - but it's really striking to me how the school turned him into something almost unrecognizable from how I first met him. Yes, people grow and change, but this didn't feel natural or positive to me.

TL;DR, thank you for this post, a lot of great insights here!

Reply
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
1d

I keep thinking of the Salem witch trials. These were some REALLY repressed people. They were fearful of anyone who deviated even slightly from 'normal'. We have such people today.

Reply
