Dear Coddling Movie Community,

As America approaches its 250th year, we here at TCM will be publishing a series of essays exploring what the American experiment still means—and what it demands of us.

The series began unofficially, with a few essays that wrestle with belonging and inheritance: Hector’s “I’m a Mexican-Born Canadian Hoping to Become American.”, Ted’s “Why Are So Many Young People Embarrassed to be American?” and Ed Campbell’s “The West Didn’t Invent Slavery: But It Fought to End It”

This new essay by Hector, continues that conversation. It challenges one of our age’s most comforting illusions—that diversity can thrive without shared purpose, or that compassion can survive without confidence. In the best sense of the word, it is an immigrant’s love letter to the civilization he chose, and a warning against the cultural self-doubt that threatens it.

Over the coming months, as the country prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, we’ll continue this exploration. Some essays will defend America as a force for good; others will question where it has fallen short or strayed from its founding promises. Together, they will ask whether a nation built on self-criticism can still believe in its own moral worth.

We invite you to join us in revisiting the ideas that made America extraordinary—liberty, responsibility, and unity through shared purpose—and to ask how those ideals can endure in an age that often mistakes fragility for virtue.

All the best,

Team TCM

A few years ago, my wife and I were hosting a New Year’s brunch when we found ourselves in a rare situation: an honest discussion where people actually said what they thought. The topic? Immigration and assimilation. As immigrants ourselves—each from different corners of the world—we made what we naively assumed was an uncontroversial case: if granted the privilege of Canadian citizenship, one should fully assimilate into the culture.

Our friends, all born Canadian, were aghast at this suggestion. They acted as if we’d proposed some kind of Borg-like collective absorption, completely missing the point. They waxed poetic about Canada’s “cultural mosaic” versus America’s “melting pot,” naturally concluding that the Canadian approach was superior.

They prided themselves on the idea that Canada allowed immigrants to retain their distinct cultural identities rather than blending into a homogeneous whole. The American model, with its expectation that immigrants should become American in every meaningful way, was, in their view, oppressive and outdated.

It struck me that this wasn’t tolerance so much as a kind of coddling—an unwillingness to ask immigrants for the same discipline, responsibility, and civic effort once expected of everyone.

Then, I made what turned out to be the most scandalous statement of the afternoon:

“What people have difficulty admitting is that some cultures are better than others.”

You would have thought I had just proposed reinstating colonial rule. Gasps, indignant scoffs, and wide-eyed looks of disbelief swept across the room. Even the children fell silent, sensing a shift in mood. I had, apparently, blasphemed against Canada’s sacred doctrine.

The Contradictions of Multiculturalism

The conversation that followed was revealing. I pressed my friends to consider: can we really claim that all cultures are equal? In matters of human rights, governance, and law, are there not objective measures of success?

To avoid any accusations of “Islamophobia,” I used a female genital mutilation (FGM) analogy. I asked whether they would consider it acceptable for a culture to, say, demand that all boys, when they hit the age of 13, should have their left eye gouged out.

Instantly, they were unified: “Of course not!”

“So,” I pointed out, “we do make value judgments about cultures. We do recognize that some cultural practices are abhorrent.”

There was an awkward silence. The contradiction was clear. And yet, within minutes, they were back to arguing that cultures should not be judged, that things were “more complicated than that”—the favourite go-to excuse of people suffering from cognitive dissonance, and that expecting immigrants to assimilate was oppressive.

What was even more fascinating was that they had, just moments earlier, been making value judgments about American culture—insisting that Canada’s multicultural model was superior to America’s melting pot. The sheer ideological contortion on display was breathtaking.

And so, in a final act of pure absurdity, a group of Canadian-born guests lectured the only two immigrants in the room on why assimilation was wrong.