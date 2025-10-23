Imagine a world that tolerates bad takes, bad arguments, and lazy thinking. I’d actually want to live in that world. You see, I’ve committed those offenses plenty of times, but so what?

Freewheeling cultures tolerate such lowly behavior, and for good reason. If we learn from our mistakes, being wrong helps us get closer to being right. As Socrates taught, being ignorant can be the first step toward being wise.

Now imagine a world where chronic bad takes, bad arguments, and lazy thinking weren’t just tolerated, but were rewarded. Well, I live in that world. And so do you.

Recently, I addressed the rise of the Smugnorant, the new breed of human that isn’t just relentlessly dumb and cocky, but is rewarded for it. In early human societies, being relentlessly dumb and cocky could get you eaten by a saber-toothed cat. Today it could get you social media adulation, maybe even a large cash reward.

Consider the charming Rollo sisters of northwestern Arkansas who, in the course of destroying a Charlie Kirk memorial, managed to pull off a shotgun blast of smugnorance. They demonstrated remarkable ignorance of Kirk, the First Amendment, fascism, grammar, and irony. Yet they pulled off their performance with such chutzpah that members of their tribe rewarded them with more than $26,000.

Depressing? Yes. But what if we could rewind the clock on the Rollo sisters?

What could be done to prevent them and others from falling into a life of smugnorance?

A mellow, baby-faced high school teacher offers an answer.