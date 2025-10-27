Dear Coddling Movie Community,

The news of Charlie Kirk’s killing at a Utah Valley University event felt jarringly close. I did my undergraduate just down the road at BYU and was back on campus teaching this summer. The physical proximity made the tragedy feel particularly real to me.

It brought back memories of other political or school shootings, from the recent Catholic school shooting, to the Evergreen High School shooting that happened on the same day as Kirk’s killing, where it was reported that the shooter was radicalized online.

But I want to focus on two school shootings, not because of their similarities, but because of the responses to them. Because from these I have learned that, like forest fires having the ability to create more fertile soil for beauty to come from ashes, we too can create beauty from the ashes of the tragedies in our lives.

The first is detailed in the book Amish Grace.

A gunman opened fire on their one-room schoolhouse and killed six children. Yet the Amish community responded not with calls for vengeance, but with immediate, radical forgiveness. They reached out to the shooter’s grieving family, offering comfort and support. They shared the aid they received with the family of the shooter.

Over half of the participants in the shooter’s funeral were Amish, many of whom were the families of the children this man killed. This incredible act of grace, bridged profound religious, social, and even linguistic differences (almost like what we see in today’s right-vs-left divide). It didn’t just prevent a cycle of hatred; it forged a stronger, more united community for both the families of the victims and the family of the offender.

And secondly, there was a shooting at my high school.

The shooter was in a couple of my classes, and he was good friends with several members of my church. For complex reasons, he gave up, entered our school, and killed Claire, an only child. Then he started a fire in the library before killing himself. A pretty horrific moment.

After several hours of lockdown, we were escorted out by police and were brought to a local church. You see those moments on the news when families get reunited, but seeing the first of my friends see their family members and run to them and seeing them embrace each other brought me to tears. This whole time I didn’t have my phone, and even if I did, I wasn’t supposed to use it. So I still had not spoken to my parents.

In one of the most emotional moments of my life, I borrowed a friend’s phone and called my mom who, because she was waiting for a call from me, ignored the unknown number. So I called my dad. He did answer. I had no idea what to say. In tears he simply said, “It is good to hear your voice my son.” And choking back tears, I responded, “It is good to hear your voice too.”

And that was basically the whole conversation, but it’s a conversation I will never forget. And honestly, it’s a moment I will cherish for my entire life.

Indeed, I think my family, my classmates, my teachers, and my community felt more united in the things that mattered most than I had ever seen. One of the members of my congregation struggled a lot with anxiety and was much closer to the shooting than I was. She had a pretty extreme reaction in the moment, and for a long time after. We talked about her reactions and experiences several times.

Years later, she invited me to a game night. I don’t know if I would have felt as much of a desire to go to a game night she hosted had we not been through so much together. But it was at that game night that I met my wife, Emily. I can trace a lot of my deepest connections, my research interests, things I am passionate about, and my biggest blessings — Emily and our infant — to a tragic event.

I don’t think this justifies or minimizes the suffering of any of the parents who lost so much, but I want to share the most impressive response to tragedy I have ever seen.

Hearing from the Victim’s Parents

The parents of Claire spoke to our student body:

This is the most important lesson we can all learn from Claire’s death — love and compassion hold things together, and the lack of love and compassion tears things apart. We would like for you all to keep this lesson in your hearts for the rest of your lives. We would challenge you to become people of compassion, tolerance, and forgiveness, and to start being that person now, and every day for the rest of your lives. Not out of weakness or passivism, but out of strength and courage — the strength and courage of a warrior [the high school mascot] that’s prepared for the battles of life that might try to tear you down and tear you apart; the battles that might try to make you hate; the battles that might try to make you hurt yourself or others, either emotionally or physically. We want to challenge you to fight the battle to make this world a more loving and peaceful place, because you’ve been called upon to be the generation to do this. Always remember that you’ll never be called upon to do more than you can do in this life. You are always enough. If you consciously and deliberately choose to practice love and compassion in your life, you will always find the strength for the battle. You will always find the courage to move forward, and you will always have the strength to resist the temptation to give up or fall into despair. Love will provide a light that will lead you to people that you can help, and give you the wisdom and courage to provide that help. By consciously and deliberately choosing to love every day for the rest of your life you will help put an end to hatefulness, prejudice, intolerance, and violence. We believe that this is why you’ve all been drawn into this, and why you’ve experienced Claire’s death with us. We believe you’ve been called to carry the message into the world, that it’s time to love one another. Every single person here can do this, by simply choosing, every day, consciously and deliberately, to love.

Their words echo with a desperate urgency in our current political moment. After Kirk’s death, many, including President Trump, correctly identified toxic rhetoric as a root cause. The diagnosis is right, but dangerously incomplete. The vitriol is not a one-sided affair. It is a poison that seeps into our discourse from all sides, accelerated by the increasingly separate silos we inhabit online.

By shunning connection and communication with the other side, by fomenting rage for clicks and engagement and votes, we sow seeds of enmity, contempt, and division. We shouldn’t be surprised when the harvest is one of bitterness and violence. We are actively tilling the soil for tragedy.

But this ground, and these ashes can grow something else entirely. The necessary prescription is to consciously and deliberately cultivate a different crop. This means actively planting seeds of humility, generosity, and open inquiry—the principles of Heterodox Academy. As co-chair of the Heterodox Academy (HxA) Campus Community at Cornell, I believe deeply in these principles, and that Cornell and other universities should champion these principles. It is the difficult but essential work of tending the soil of our culture so it can nourish connection and understanding, not hatred.

But it also requires a conscious and deliberate effort to connect with people who are different from us and to openly disagree and then serve and love them despite those differences. And that is hard work. It is easier to slide back into our homophilic silos.

This is not a new challenge. After the immense bloodshed of the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln called for a national healing “with malice toward none, with charity for all.” He understood that the survival of the nation depended not on vanquishing the other side, but on rebuilding a shared sense of humanity.

What I take away from all of this is that from the ashes of even the deepest tragedy, a more fertile ground can be made. We can continue to till the soil with contempt and reap violence, or we can choose the difficult, daily work of cultivating communities and connections across differences.