An anxious generation searches for happiness —

Beginning in 2012, a mental health mystery appeared out of nowhere.

Anxiety, depression, and suicide shot up among young people, and nobody knew why. Then one man’s brush with suicide revealed some unexpected clues, and five 20-somethings from around the world began to piece together a solution they hoped would pull themselves out of the darkness.

The Coddling of the American Mind is the new feature documentary by Ted Balaker and Courtney Moorehead Balaker that’s based on The New York Times bestselling book by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt.

The Coddling of the American Mind is the first-ever "Substack Presents” feature documentary.

Although Greg and Jon figure prominently, the movie is told mainly through the eyes of a global group of 20-somethings. And the film addresses many of today’s most hotly-discussed topics including the Gen Z mental health crisis, free speech, DEI, and the “oppressor-victim” worldview.

Support the mission

Every worthwhile journey needs and mission, and ours comes in two parts:

Improve mental health by spreading the themes of The Coddling book to an even larger audience. That means embracing free speech, free play, and antifragility. It also means resisting the lure of social media and the Three Great Untruths. Pave the way for other heterodox filmmakers to reach mainstream audiences. The film industry has grown cowardly and conformist, and gatekeepers suppress many worthwhile projects before they ever reach audiences. The Coddling movie filmmakers will share their own run-ins with industry narrow-mindedness, and now is the team is embarking on an experimental release. If successful, it will signal to filmmakers and film lovers that Substack, with its commitment to artistic freedom and intellectual diversity, is a great place to launch and watch a film.

If you choose to support our mission, you'll help an anxious generation find happiness and help spark a culture of free expression in film.

