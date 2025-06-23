If you were in a position to hire people, would you hire a Harvard grad?

If yes, why?

There’s an obvious answer: Harvard students are really smart.

I’m not going to argue with that. If you were to choose 100 Harvard undergrads at random and then randomly select 100 undergrads from the rest of America’s university system, you can be quite sure the Harvard students would be smarter, probably a lot smarter.

But what do we mean by smart?