If there’s one thing I’m fed up with, it's authenticity.

Not the actual kind — I’m a big fan of that — but the corrupted version that’s touted endlessly in pop culture.

Be your authentic self!

Be true to yourself!

You do you!

We hear the sentiment from Netflix original movies to pop songs and social media influencers. We’re supposed to receive it as a message of rebellion, an assertion of independence, but an unspoken qualifier lurks behind the empowering rhetoric: Be your authentic self! — as long your betters approve.

That subtext inverts the message of liberation. It transforms it into a reminder of the widespread phoniness and conformity that grips our public discourse.

If you’re true to yourself in a way that cultural gatekeepers frown upon, watch how fast those touters of authenticity transform into thought policers.