What if I told you about a university where students seek out classes that offer easy A’s and little work?

Once enrolled, they often don’t bother to show up to class or spend a lot of time on assigned readings. Instead they focus on socializing and extracurriculars like ultimate frisbee. Yet when grading time rolls around, nearly everybody gets an A.

Maybe you’d think I was referencing some junior college in Fort Lauderdale or a 90s teen comedy flick. Turns out I’m actually referring to the institution widely regarded as the most prestigious university in the world—Harvard.

The famous university just released another batch of graduates into the real world, but what exactly did these future CEOs and senators do while they were enrolled?

Harvard’s ongoing fight with the Trump administration about federal funding, political bias, and antisemitism might overshadow another festering controversy. The university that has long distinguished itself through academics is now packed with many students who can’t be bothered to go to class.

Consider some findings from a recent report by Harvard’s Classroom Social Compact Committee:

