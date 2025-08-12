The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Margo Margan
My high school taught us like this. No challenges. It was considered unhealthy for the students to be challenged, and wrong for our "worth to be determined by grades." (Um, that's... not what grades are for?)

I remember receiving ACT (a test similar to the SAT) scores back from a teacher once, who told me while handing them to me, "This doesn't really matter," then told me I shouldn't tell my friends, because they didn't do very well, and I shouldn't make them feel bad.

Turns out those scores were high enough to get me scholarships at a lot of colleges. Not that I ever felt like I deserved them, because I also had a 4.0 GPA thanks to my high school's classes being designed to be impossible to fail. Any success I got from college applications felt cheated.

The worst part is that if I ever complained, I'd be seen as selfish and elitist.

Jim Crotty
Our education system has morphed into something that requires conformity over individual excellence, and in doing so, appeases and supports the mentality of perpetual victimhood. It's time to push back.

