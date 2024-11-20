Q&A with Jonathan Haidt, "Coddling" Movie Filmmakers, and Interview Subjects

Watch the lively Q&A that followed our NYC special event screening in which Jonathan Haidt outlines some reasons to be optimistic about the state of free speech on campus and beyond.

Jon co-authored The Coddling of the American Mind book with

, and he’s also all over

.

If you watch the free preview and run into a paywall, you might consider taking advantage of our 30% off Holiday Sale. For a limited time you can lock in that hefty discount forever—how’s that for holiday spirit!

You can even gift a subscription to that special someone—no wrapping required.

Give a gift subscription

For just a smidge over 4 bucks per month (or 42 bucks per year), subscribers get oodles of goodies including:

The Coddling movie

access to dozens of DVD extras (see below)

subscriber-only posts

full access to our archives

the warm, tingly feeling that comes with knowing that you’re supporting our efforts to replace a culture of victimhood and censorship with a culture of antifragility and free expression.

In addition to Jon Haidt, today’s Q&A features two other stars from the movie, recent grad Saeed Malami and professor/free ranger Dr. Anthony Rodriguez. Also weighing in are producer

and, yours truly, director

.

Brent Morden, who heads up FAIR in the Arts, did a great job moderating the discussion. Thanks to our other event partners Mark Metzger and Gabriella Timmis of the Braver Angels NYC Alliance.

And one more thing about gifting a Coddling Movie subscription: The movie and the Substack appeal to people of all ages across the political spectrum. In short, a subscription is a good way to stimulate conversation with friends and loved ones even if you don’t see eye-to-eye on everything.

Now here are some more sights and sounds from that wonderful evening in Greenwich Village.

“Excellent” ( Steven Pinker, Harvard psychologist), “Terrific” (Michael Smerconish, CNN), “Great. Important. Eye-opening” (Chris Gore, Film Threat)

Share

DVD Extras from “The Coddling” Movie

Most of our extras are reserved for paying subscribers who support our impact campaign, but some, including the first three, are free. Enjoy!

Share