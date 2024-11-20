Q&A with Jonathan Haidt, "Coddling" Movie Filmmakers, and Interview Subjects

Watch the lively Q&A that followed our NYC special event screening in which Jonathan Haidt outlines some reasons to be optimistic about the state of free speech on campus and beyond.
Jon co-authored The Coddling of the American Mind book with, and he’s also all over The Coddling movie.
In addition to Jon Haidt, today’s Q&A features two other stars from the movie, recent grad Saeed Malami and professor/free ranger Dr. Anthony Rodriguez. Also weighing in are producerand, yours truly, director .
Brent Morden, who heads up FAIR in the Arts, did a great job moderating the discussion. Thanks to our other event partners Mark Metzger and Gabriella Timmis of the Braver Angels NYC Alliance.
Now here are some more sights and sounds from that wonderful evening in Greenwich Village.
DVD Extras from “The Coddling” Movie
“I Wouldn't Call Wokeness a Religion. I Would Call It a Cult” — Kimi Katiti on the Worldview That Made Her Miserable
Jonathan Haidt on the Rise of Intersectional Social Justice on Campus: “Everything is group vs group"
When Kimi Left Wokeness: The Social Aspect of Starting Anew: Collaborating with White Men and other Blasphemies
"Debating is a Patriarchal Way of Engaging in Conversation" — Aryaan Misra on what his professors taught him about exploring ideas
Q&A from "The Coddling" Movie Premiere: Featuring Greg Lukianoff, Saeed Malami, Anthony Rodriguez, Karith Foster, and Courtney and Ted Balaker
Inside the Mind of a Social Justice Activist: Dog Whistles and Paranoia: “Mind reading was a cognitive distortion I employed constantly”
Ideological Conformity at Stanford: Where “educate yourself” means “agree with leftism”
Ben Shapiro at Stanford: His Presence “Threatened the Safety of Marginalized Community Members”
Gen Z’s Life of Self Censorship: “I make sure to have a recording or a screenshot to defend myself if the time ever comes”
How Stanford Teaches Students to be Fragile Victims — “Every remotely bad thing that happens to students could send you spiraling towards a mental breakdown”
Jonathan Haidt on the Oppressor-Victim Matrix: “Tribalism is human nature. That doesn’t mean we have to live that way”
“Higher Ed is Lying to Students about Freedom of Speech” — Greg Lukianoff Explains Why It’s Not a Conservative Issue
“Who is Donald Trump? What is Left? What is Right?” — A once-naive international student discusses Jonathan Haidt and offers advice for college-bound teens
“She Burst into Tears Like She Had Committed a Hate Crime” — Aryaan Misra on How Colleges Foment Call-Out Culture
Jonathan Haidt on How Universities Foment Student Radicalism: “Their goal is to shape incoming students to be warriors for social justice”
Save Us from University Administrators! “The Peter Principle is on Fire in Academia" — Dr. Anthony Rodriguez Explains Why Campus Leaders Are So Frustrating
“Everything is Dangerous. Everyone’s Against Me” — Jonathan Haidt on how paranoid parenting warps reality
"We Were a Bad Influence on Each Other from a Very Early Age" — Greg Lukianoff's Free-Range Friendship with Anthony Rodriguez
“Everyone’s Against Me. Everything is Dangerous” — Jonathan Haidt on How Gen Zers Have Been Taught to Fear Life
Gen Z Life is Packed with Self-Censorship — Aryaan Misra on the double lives of 20-somethings
Stanford's Exclusive Approach to "Inclusive" Speech — Greg Lukianoff: Don't confuse "upper class white liberal ways of seeing the world with truth itself”
“Destroying What is Magical About a College Campus” — Jonathan Haidt on Microaggression Training
Bring Debate Back to Campus! Three Benefits Students Are Missing
Don’t Talk About Your Cat: The Madness of Trigger Warnings: Lucy Kross Wallace on the Hypersensitive World of Treatment Centers