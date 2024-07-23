The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie


Transcript

"Debating is a Patriarchal Way of Engaging in Conversation"

Aryaan Misra on what his professors taught him about exploring ideas
Jul 23, 2024

“The Coddling” movie’s Aryaan Misra came to the US from India for college with visions of American Pie and Socrates in his head. He was eager to party like American students and explore ideas like them too. 

However, as Aryaan explains in today’s DVD extra, reality turned out to be quite a bit different from his expectations. The party part was spot on, but the other part, the fearless exploration of ideas, fell far short of his hopes. 

Instead of challenging dogmas, he was taught to support them. Insead of engaging in Socratic dialogues with his professors, he was told what was right and what was wrong. Instead of debating ideas, a professor informed him that “debating is a patriarchal way of engaging in conversation.”

See below for our full library of DVD extras, including another one from Aryaan where he reflects on the benefits of debate:

DVD Extras from “The Coddling” Movie

Most of our extras are reserved for paying subscribers who support our impact campaign, but some, including the first three, are free. Enjoy!

Discussion about this video

