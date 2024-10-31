WATCH: Q&A from "The Coddling" Movie Premiere

If you’d like to help spread our message of free speech, antifragility, and hope, please consider becoming a paid or free subscriber. Paid subscribers enjoy bonus content and full access to our archives.
Each film project has its unforgettable moments. And for Team Coddling Movie, our Beverly Hills premiere was one of those. Four hundred people packed the theater, and what an interesting mix of folks it was.
The whole night was electric. The crowd really connected to the movie—gasping and laughing at all the right spots. And, as is the case with so many memorable nights, it included plenty of stimulating conversation.
Please enjoy the post-screening Q&A featuring the emcee of the evening, Karith Foster (we profiled her in Can We Take a Joke?), as well as interview subjects(who, of course, also co-authored the book), , and Saeed Malami, along with Courtney and me.
DVD Extras from “The Coddling” Movie
“I Wouldn't Call Wokeness a Religion. I Would Call It a Cult” — Kimi Katiti on the Worldview That Made Her Miserable
Jonathan Haidt on the Rise of Intersectional Social Justice on Campus: “Everything is group vs group"
When Kimi Left Wokeness: The Social Aspect of Starting Anew: Collaborating with White Men and other Blasphemies
"Debating is a Patriarchal Way of Engaging in Conversation" — Aryaan Misra on what his professors taught him about exploring ideas
Ideological Conformity at Stanford: Where “educate yourself” means “agree with leftism”
Ben Shapiro at Stanford: His Presence “Threatened the Safety of Marginalized Community Members”
Inside the Mind of a Social Justice Activist: Dog Whistles and Paranoia
“Mind reading was a cognitive distortion I employed constantly”
Gen Z’s Life of Self Censorship: “I make sure to have a recording or a screenshot to defend myself if the time ever comes”
How Stanford Teaches Students to be Fragile Victims — “Every remotely bad thing that happens to students could send you spiraling towards a mental breakdown”
“Higher Ed is Lying to Students about Freedom of Speech” — Greg Lukianoff Explains Why It’s Not a Conservative Issue
“Who is Donald Trump? What is Left? What is Right?” — A once-naive international student discusses Jonathan Haidt and offers advice for college-bound teens
“She Burst into Tears Like She Had Committed a Hate Crime” — Aryaan Misra on How Colleges Foment Call-Out Culture
Jonathan Haidt on How Universities Foment Student Radicalism: “Their goal is to shape incoming students to be warriors for social justice”
Save Us from University Administrators! “The Peter Principle is on Fire in Academia" — Dr. Anthony Rodriguez Explains Why Campus Leaders Are So Frustrating
“Everything is Dangerous. Everyone’s Against Me” — Jonathan Haidt on how paranoid parenting warps reality
"We Were a Bad Influence on Each Other from a Very Early Age" — Greg Lukianoff's Free-Range Friendship with Anthony Rodriguez
“Everyone’s Against Me. Everything is Dangerous” — Jonathan Haidt on How Gen Zers Have Been Taught to Fear Life
Gen Z Life is Packed with Self-Censorship — Aryaan Misra on the double lives of 20-somethings
Stanford's Exclusive Approach to "Inclusive" Speech — Greg Lukianoff: Don't confuse "upper class white liberal ways of seeing the world with truth itself”
“Destroying What is Magical About a College Campus” — Jonathan Haidt on Microaggression Training
Bring Debate Back to Campus! Three Benefits Students Are Missing
Don’t Talk About Your Cat: The Madness of Trigger Warnings: Lucy Kross Wallace on the Hypersensitive World of Treatment Centers