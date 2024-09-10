Inside the Mind of a Social Justice Activist: Dog Whistles and Paranoia

You’ve probably heard people use the term “dog whistle” when describing a person or group they don’t like.
In today’s DVD Extra, The Coddling Movie’s Lucy Kross Wallace explains how she used that term a lot during her time as a social justice activist.
She says it’s a common feature of a particular cognitive distortion:
As an activist, I think that mind reading was one of the cognitive distortions I employed constantly. Like this concept of dog whistles—when people say, “person with autism,” they actually mean, “I don't want autistic people to exist.”
Or when someone says X, they really mean Y. And so I had a lot of ideas about what the people around me might be thinking about me, about autism, about whatever. And I never really fact checked them. I never asked do you actually think this?
I just made all these assumptions, and then felt like everyone was out to get me. It was a very paranoid worldview.
Here are a couple very popular DVD Extras:
Ben Shapiro at Stanford: His Presence “Threatened the Safety of Marginalized Community Members”
"Debating is a Patriarchal Way of Engaging in Conversation" — Aryaan Misra on what his professors taught him about exploring ideas
See below for our large and growing library of DVD Extras. The first few are free.
We’ve brought “The Coddling” Movie’s message of hope, free speech, and antifragility to Gen Zers and their families around the world. And a new “Phase 2” release will bring the film to new platforms. We love all of our subscribers, but paid subscribers help fuel our efforts to reach new audiences. Please consider becoming a paid or free subscriber.
DVD Extras from “The Coddling” Movie
Most of our extras are reserved for paying subscribers who support our impact campaign, but some, including the first three, are free. Enjoy!
“I Wouldn't Call Wokeness a Religion. I Would Call It a Cult” — Kimi Katiti on the Worldview That Made Her Miserable
Jonathan Haidt on the Rise of Intersectional Social Justice on Campus: “Everything is group vs group"
When Kimi Left Wokeness: The Social Aspect of Starting Anew: Collaborating with White Men and other Blasphemies
"Debating is a Patriarchal Way of Engaging in Conversation" — Aryaan Misra on what his professors taught him about exploring ideas
Ideological Conformity at Stanford: Where “educate yourself” means “agree with leftism”
Ben Shapiro at Stanford: His Presence “Threatened the Safety of Marginalized Community Members”
Gen Z’s Life of Self Censorship: “I make sure to have a recording or a screenshot to defend myself if the time ever comes”
How Stanford Teaches Students to be Fragile Victims — “Every remotely bad thing that happens to students could send you spiraling towards a mental breakdown”
“Higher Ed is Lying to Students about Freedom of Speech” — Greg Lukianoff Explains Why It’s Not a Conservative Issue
“Who is Donald Trump? What is Left? What is Right?” — A once-naive international student discusses Jonathan Haidt and offers advice for college-bound teens
“She Burst into Tears Like She Had Committed a Hate Crime” — Aryaan Misra on How Colleges Foment Call-Out Culture
Jonathan Haidt on How Universities Foment Student Radicalism: “Their goal is to shape incoming students to be warriors for social justice”
Save Us from University Administrators! “The Peter Principle is on Fire in Academia" — Dr. Anthony Rodriguez Explains Why Campus Leaders Are So Frustrating
“Everything is Dangerous. Everyone’s Against Me” — Jonathan Haidt on how paranoid parenting warps reality
"We Were a Bad Influence on Each Other from a Very Early Age" — Greg Lukianoff's Free-Range Friendship with Anthony Rodriguez
“Everyone’s Against Me. Everything is Dangerous” — Jonathan Haidt on How Gen Zers Have Been Taught to Fear Life
Gen Z Life is Packed with Self-Censorship — Aryaan Misra on the double lives of 20-somethings
Stanford's Exclusive Approach to "Inclusive" Speech — Greg Lukianoff: Don't confuse "upper class white liberal ways of seeing the world with truth itself”
“Destroying What is Magical About a College Campus” — Jonathan Haidt on Microaggression Training
Bring Debate Back to Campus! Three Benefits Students Are Missing
Don’t Talk About Your Cat: The Madness of Trigger Warnings: Lucy Kross Wallace on the Hypersensitive World of Treatment Centers