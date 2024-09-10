Inside the Mind of a Social Justice Activist: Dog Whistles and Paranoia

You’ve probably heard people use the term “dog whistle” when describing a person or group they don’t like.

In today’s DVD Extra, The Coddling Movie’s Lucy Kross Wallace explains how she used that term a lot during her time as a social justice activist.

She says it’s a common feature of a particular cognitive distortion:

As an activist, I think that mind reading was one of the cognitive distortions I employed constantly. Like this concept of dog whistles—when people say, “person with autism,” they actually mean, “I don't want autistic people to exist.” Or when someone says X, they really mean Y. And so I had a lot of ideas about what the people around me might be thinking about me, about autism, about whatever. And I never really fact checked them. I never asked do you actually think this? I just made all these assumptions, and then felt like everyone was out to get me. It was a very paranoid worldview.

