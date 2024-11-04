Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1

Jonathan Haidt on the Oppressor-Victim Matrix

“Tribalism is human nature. That doesn’t mean we have to live that way”
Ted Balaker
Nov 04, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

If you’d like to help spread our message of free speech, antifragility, and hope, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Paid subscribers enjoy bonus content and full access to our archives. They also directly support our outreach efforts.

You might think enlightened universities would try to challenge the dark aspects of human nature, such as our inclination toward “Us-vs.-Them” thinking.

But, as we’ve seen over and over again, universities often stoke our barbaric tendencies by teaching students that some people are “good” and others are “bad,” not based on their actions, but on identity characteristics. 

The “privileged/oppressor” framework then spills into the broader culture and pollutes everything from art to politics. 

In this clip from The Coddling of the American Mind movie, Jonathan Haidt introduces the Third Great Untruth. 

“Excellent” … “Terrific” … “Great. Important. Eye-opening”

(Steven Pinker, Harvard psychologist … Michael Smerconish, CNN … Chris Gore, Film Threat)

Help spread The Coddling movie’s message of antifragility, free speech, and hope:

Share

This post is for paid subscribers

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie
The Coddling of the American Mind Movie
Authors
Ted Balaker
Recent Posts
WATCH: Q&A from "The Coddling" Movie Premiere
  Ted Balaker
Inside the Mind of a Social Justice Activist: Dog Whistles and Paranoia
  Ted Balaker
Gen Z’s Life of Self Censorship
  Ted Balaker
Ideological Conformity at Stanford
“Everything is Dangerous. Everyone’s Against Me”
  Ted Balaker
"Debating is a Patriarchal Way of Engaging in Conversation"
  Ted Balaker
“Higher Ed is Lying to Students about Freedom of Speech”
  Ted Balaker