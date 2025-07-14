The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allison Render's avatar
Allison Render
2h

This is so frustrating to hear about, and the polar opposite of my university journalism courses in the late 2000s, where my articles often came back covered in red ink. The instructor just assumed we could take the criticism - and, if we couldn’t, we weren’t cut out for the program.

One of the most important lessons for a budding writer is that the reader can’t read your mind. They can only read your words. There will often be a gap between your intended effect and what you achieve. Often you need feedback to see that gap, and giving feedback can help you see those gaps in your own work.

This course could have been so much better if the instructor started by teaching students how to give constructive, respectful feedback instead of assuming students were incapable of giving or taking such feedback.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Ted Balaker and others
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
32m

I belong to a writer's group. We've discussed this matter. Others have belong to groups everyone just sits around and says nice things. That may be good for weak egos, but it sucks for developing skills.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Balaker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture