The aftermath of the 2024 election felt like a bomb had struck.

Family members were distraught, even crying. Online, even non-Americans posted about “the way things are in the world.” Online and off, so many were horrified by what our country had become.

I’m scared to admit I’m not actually terrified.

I feel alone. I feel like nobody sees things like I do. While my life isn’t perfect, I still want to try and enjoy things. I don’t have it in me to be miserable—maybe because frivolous misery has made me too burnt out to care when it really matters.

Constant misery isn’t healthy. This attitude shaped my high school’s culture, and did a lot of damage. I dreaded school after the first Trump victory because I knew my friends would be on edge. It’s hard to socialize when everyone around you thinks the world is ending.

When Adults Encourage Gloom

We weren’t only brooding about Trump. Constant gloom clouded everything. A teacher told us studies showed those with depression had a more accurate worldview because they were more aware of societal problems. My classmates agreed—anyone truly observant would be depressed.

The misery building up in our minds was regularly reinforced by assemblies on gun violence, racism, and other issues. We couldn’t relax. After holiday breaks, students would make announcements reminding us things were tough for some at home. I get the sentiment, but some of us had a good time, and we shouldn’t feel like we can’t talk about Christmas at the lunch table.

I once spoke to a school counselor about this guilt. I had read a book containing a word that could be a slur in some contexts (the statement I had read was innocent). I felt obligated to stop reading a series I loved because of this “problematic” material. My counselor suggested writing to the author. She then reassured me that sometimes people can't help doing what they love, even when it’s problematic.

Her examples included “shopping at Target or Walmart.”

What’s so horrible about shopping at Target or Walmart?

Share

When Peers Encourage Gloom

The only socially acceptable lunchtime activity was wallowing in misery.

Even while playing video games, my friends would complain. They droned on about the latest overpriced Pokemon release, calling it “exploitation” as they were “forced” to buy a product they didn’t like—15-year-olds saying “the company will never recover” like they were experts on economics. Comments like “I want to kill the guy who invented the Apple Watch” were commonplace, and never raised eyebrows.

I felt like a bad person because I wasn’t depressed enough.

Bearing this mantle of misery came with guilt. Guilt controlled me. I felt inferior to my peers because I hadn’t joined any BLM protests. Stupid me had only signed petitions!

Those taking up the mantle of misery have become so pervasive, it feels impossible to say I’m not upset.

For instance, I’m a huge fan of The Sims 4 — a video game made by a company with a bad reputation for being greedy and overworking employees. Most players insist the game is a barely playable cash grab. Yet, instead of playing something else, they put hundreds of hours into it, and even purchased hefty amounts of downloadable content.

I wonder if they actually like the game, but are too embarrassed to admit it.

An online game design team I was briefly a part of shared similar sentiments. When deciding on software to use, the group had made a list of pros and cons for each option. “Made by Microsoft” was listed as a legitimate problem with what was otherwise the best choice for the project. Just mentioning the brand name made them squeamish. Users wrote “ugh!” after referencing it.

In the creative writing sphere, it’s tough to find advice on self-publishing without grumbles about the problematic power of Amazon accompanying recommendations of its incredible resources for authors.

It’s hard to build a community around creative content if one isn’t willing to share in these obligatory winces.

The same attitude carries over to the election. Staying neutral is unacceptable.

In the 2020 election, I voted on guilty impulse. Us seniors could not leave the school without taking a voter registration form with us. I remember a friend of mine once tried saying “No thank you,” but a staffer insisted she really should take a form until she eventually complied.

The expectation was clear. You were going to graduate, and vote Democrat.

I did not vote in this election. I’m too long overdue for a lunch break.

Also by Margo Margan

What Happens Next?

Problems may emerge during the Trump presidency, but the world isn’t ending. And the world has also been getting better in many ways over the years. We aren’t living in dystopia. Troublesome times happen.

Scary news stories do not change my day-to-day life. For example, my right to work and speak freely affects me much more as a woman than abortion being illegal in some states.

I’m not saying this as someone whose life has been sunshine and rainbows. I was wrongfully placed in a therapeutic school despite being neurotypical. Between regular meltdowns from students and staff grading our behavior each period, it was a dark time.

But I managed to find light, maybe because my peers understood how to take a lunch break. I still feel nostalgic about the times we spent playing Smash Bros. It took me a while to understand how the experience had damaged me, because despite the traumatic parts, there were still many good memories overall.

Our lives are defined by the community we surround ourselves with more than they are by any one man in office.

What if I am not the broken one?

I could feel guilty for being happy. But maybe we’re not any less virtuous for playing video games and using Microsoft products without remorse.