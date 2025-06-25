What happens when you get a bunch of kids together and set them free to have fun?

Death!

Examining death, that is — a dead rodent.

I found this out after Beshalie Donaldson commented on a Facebook post by a mom, Sara P, who’d started a Let Grow Play Club at her park. Here’s the picture Sara sent to our Raising Independent Kids FB group:

Beshalie’s comment:

Wonderful! I started one in our local park after school on Fridays. This week the highlight was when the kids found a dead mole! So nice to see them playing freely in the woods, the stream and the fields. A few dogs came too and had fun playing and I enjoyed chatting with the other parents.

I wanted to hear more about this Play Club. So I reached out to Beshlie, who turns out to be a Business & Life Coach in Derby, England.

Beshalie Donaldson

She’s got a husband, two boys, a dog — and a commitment to giving her family as much fresh air, fun and happiness as possible. That’s why she started a Play Club!

I emailed her to ask some more questions:

How did you get other families to participate in your play group?

I was inspired to start Free Play Friday (FPF) after signing up to the Let Grow emails, which are excellent! Friday seemed like an ideal day for the kids to let off some steam after a week of school and it was a free evening for us, so the idea was born!

I am the school representative for a UK grassroots movement for delaying giving children smartphones, called Smartphone Free Childhood (SFC). I see free play as the other side of the coin: reducing screen time and increasing free play are the same thing, so it made sense for me to initially invite my fellow parents who were part of the SFC WhatsApp group.

Then, I shared the invitation with the parents of my children’s friends in our class and year WhatsApp groups. I also invited my local mum friends to bring their children. I shared my intention to do this during our summer break and then I sent reminders the night before and also on the morning of the Free Play Friday sessions.

How’s it going?

It has been going really well!

We have been getting about 15 kids coming down each week. We have a core of about five families who always come, with ages ranging from toddlers to about 11. I simply remind the various groups on the morning of FPF.

Sometimes I take our dog down, and other families also bring their dogs, which is lovely. The dogs play together while the kids play! Us parents get to catch up, which I really enjoy. I hope that we can continue in all weathers.

My kids love it and really look forward to it! I was aiming for about an hour of play, from 4-5pm, but it usually goes on for about two hours. As a kid, I remember playing outside at dusk being so exciting!

Also by Lenore Skenazy

Were the kids actually allowed to play without adult supervision or intervention?

YES! This is the absolute best part.

The park we meet at is really safe and also feels a little wild, which the kids love. There is a traditional play area that is fenced in for little ones, with swings and climbing gear, and then there is a field, woods, a little stream and long grassy areas where the children play.

Most of the time, I can’t see my kids, which I am sure is one of the best parts for them! They play down in the stream, and someone (usually one of my kids) will fall in or get wet, but it never really bothers them and they carry on playing!

We usually take the kids often to play football for a while, sometimes all of them or a smaller group. The game they seem to play the most is “hide and seek tag” which sees them playing across the whole area, searching for one another and using the space wonderfully.

We see them coming in and out of view, totally immersed in their experience. None of us parents get involved, we just have our own catch-ups.

Help us spread the word about free play! Please consider sharing and restacking this post. Share

Any advice for other parents who want to do the same?

Just do it!

If you have thought of starting a free play group, just go ahead and do it. So many parents want their kids to play outside, but don’t always want to take them to the park on their own, which can be lonely and boring for parents.

Look for a park that is nearby, safe and, if possible, feels a little wild. Set boundaries on where the kids are allowed to go at the start.

Make it appealing for the parents: we need community and to share our experiences. This is why I really enjoy the sessions.

Keep sharing and don’t give up! Be brave and be a stand for the sort of childhood you want to give to your kids. Even kids who spend a lot of time on screens love free play, so invite everyone, be inclusive and welcoming and see who else in your community might want to join!

Keep it light, keep it friendly, all optional, remind people they are welcome to bring older or younger siblings, family, friends, grandparents — all welcome! Try it out and see how it goes!

Check out the free guides that show parents how to start a Let Grow Play Club at home or at school. Have fun!

Bring the The Let Grow Experience to your school—it’s free. And for more resources visit Let Grow, where this piece originally appeared.