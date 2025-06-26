The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Radical Individualist
10h

My family is very varied in their politics. But we care more about each other than about political parties. If forced to choose between party and family, all of us will choose family.

I feel sorry for the people who feel more tied to a political party than to their own family.

LB
2h

It is NO surprise that the younger generations are normalizing cutting off ties with significant people in their lives. First - divorce becomes normalized. Then it's divorce from family since most Millennials and Gen Z's are single...who is the next person they can "divorce"? A parent or both.

In the end, these sad selfish narrow minded individuals will be alone w/ no deep lasting relationships. And no experience overcoming conflict. There are becoming untethered individuals whose lives will start to feel meaningless. Is it NO surprise that everyone in this category is depressed?

Many of my close long-time friends are on the opposite political spectrum but I won't stop being friends with them or meeting up with them. And I couldn't ever imagine not wanting to talk or see family. And my husband has some wackadoo family members, but if a family event arises, I won't avoid it.

Is it then no surprise that a recent NYT bestseller novel from a YALE graduate is centered around breaking family ties? This book had a 17-way bidding war from publishers! Every generation and every family member becomes estranged with each other. The book was the most uninspiring and depressing story. If I read it when I was 20, I would think "oh, maybe I should do the same. why not?"

