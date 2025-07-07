The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The real crisis we face today goes far beyond the surface debate about whether parents should micromanage their teenagers or give them total freedom. The fundamental problem is that the essential foundation of values—honesty, responsibility, and self-discipline—was not established early enough or firmly enough. When a parent is still struggling to impose boundaries on a 17-year-old, it is a clear sign that the groundwork has failed.

This failure is not just a family issue but a reflection of broader societal decay. Traditional pillars that once instilled shared values—family, schools, and communities—have been deliberately weakened. Society now often rewards victimhood over resilience, leaving young people without the clear standards and expectations that once guided them. This erosion of shared values is no accident. It serves the interests of powerful institutions and governments that benefit from a fragmented, dependent population that is easy to manage.

Economist Herman Daly has explained that modern economies, especially in the United States, rely on a constant supply of cheap labor. This is maintained by fostering economic insecurity, unstable family structures, and limited access to quality education. For example, single mothers working low-wage jobs with little security often raise children without stability or strong values, perpetuating a cycle of dependence. This is not an unfortunate side effect but a deliberate feature of economic policy. The system thrives on having people too busy surviving to demand better wages, education, or political influence.

Open borders are another tool in this system, importing an endless supply of cheap labor. Yet, any questioning of this policy is quickly branded as “racist,” especially among young people, effectively shutting down critical debate and discouraging the kind of questioning that true critical thinking requires. Critical thinking itself—the ability to reason, question, weigh evidence, and seek truth—was once the crown jewel of elite education, reserved for kings and leaders. For a brief moment in history, ordinary people gained access to this powerful tool, which transformed society by creating citizens who could challenge authority and demand accountability.

Now, critical thinking is being dismissed or even condemned as exclusionary or “racist.” This is no coincidence. Those in power fear a population trained to question, analyze, and refuse easy answers. After a brief appearance in general education, critical thinking has quietly disappeared. Without it, people become easy to manipulate. Anger, when not grounded in understanding or self-reflection, becomes a weapon wielded by politicians and media to divide and control.

The “diversity” promoted today is often superficial, focusing on identities and grievances rather than fostering a genuine clash and synthesis of ideas that drive civilizations forward. True diversity comes from rigorous debate and the shared pursuit of truth, not from a patchwork of divisions that distract and weaken society.

Economic participation—the ability to work and pay taxes—is cynically reduced to the sole measure of integration. Governments and institutions do not care if people share democratic values, respect human rights, or develop critical thinking skills. What matters is maintaining a large, cheap, and compliant workforce that does not disrupt the economic machine. Conflicting beliefs about gender equality or the rule of law are tolerated as long as they do not interfere with economic productivity.

This system discourages real integration based on shared values and respect for societal norms. It celebrates surface-level diversity while ignoring the deeper work needed to build a cohesive, thoughtful society. The result is a fragmented population, angry and distracted, perfectly suited to be managed by those in power.

The true risk is a society filled with anger but lacking the tools to understand or address its root causes. Without critical thinking, anger becomes a tool for manipulation rather than a catalyst for change. An angry crowd is not a thinking crowd; it waits for someone to direct its rage.

To reclaim freedom, democracy, and genuine autonomy, we must restore shared values and critical thinking to education and public life. Independence for young people should not be measured by age or trends but by whether they have internalized core values and developed the ability to think critically about their choices and consequences. Without these foundations, stepping back is not empowerment—it is abandonment.

The real work lies in building these qualities from the start, so independence becomes meaningful and constructive. Until we address these root issues, debates about parenting will remain shallow, failing to solve the deeper problems that shape our society.

