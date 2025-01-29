This substack pays a lot of attention to Gen Zers and their parents as well as millennials. But what about the next Generation—Generation Alpha?

Some are babies, but the oldest ones are 14.

What advice would you give to Gen Alphas and their parents about college?

(I’m especially interested, as my son is 10.)

College has long been the default “best” choice, but attitudes about higher ed have been shifting. So where does that leave Gen Aers and their parents?

What would you do if you were the parent of a Gen A kid?

Under what circumstances should Gen Aers pursue college?

What fields should they investigate or avoid?

What should they be doing or not doing now?

What types of colleges would you recommend?

What are the pros and cons of aiming for an elite college?

What are the best alternatives to college?

Fire away!