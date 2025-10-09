The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Hector Herrera
19h

I remember being in my first year of university in ’91 when, that October, I first heard people demonizing Columbus and his accomplishments. It struck me as odd (especially in Mexico) because the arguments sounded like wishful thinking: “We would have been more advanced,” as if the region was on its way to becoming some kind of Aztec Wakanda. Not to mention, most of us wouldn’t even exist today, given that so many of us have mixed Spanish heritage.

LB - The Happy Underachiever
20hEdited

But if we must remember ALL the different tribes that lived on our American land before Columbus came, our land acknowledgement statements become too long, and it's too hard for our brains to memorize correctly. It's easier if I just acknowledge the Lenape people for the New York ground I stand on.... PUAHAHAHAHA.

In addition to judging the past by today's standards, the liberal Left judge the past and present by skin color. The darker a historical figure is, people today are framing them as morally superior or the victim. Until we can admit that both evil and goodness comes in all colors and are found in every single person from every country, we are not looking at history objectively.

