Dear Coddling Movie Community,

You really enjoyed Edward Campbell The West Didn’t Invent Slavery: But It Fought to End It. (Previously, TCM examined the troubling widespread belief among college students that the U.S. invented slavery.)

I’m very pleased to report that Edward is back with another fascinating essay in which he delves into another fraught topic.

For more from him, please check out his Substack Unfashionable Truths

All the best,



Ted

The fight over Christopher Columbus is really a fight over history itself.

His 1492 voyage was both a monumental act of courage and the beginning of a catastrophic collision between worlds — his legacy is too complex to reduce him to hero or villain. What we need is adult memory: a clear-eyed reckoning that honors both indigenous resilience and the human daring that reshaped the world.

Columbus on Trial

Every October, Columbus is put back on trial.

For some, he remains a symbol of courage and discovery — the man whose voyage of 1492 bridged two hemispheres and set the stage for the modern world. For others, he is cast as little more than a genocidal villain — the original sinner of the Americas, whose crimes define the nation that followed.

This annual ritual is less about Columbus himself than about how we view history. The real battle is over presentism — the insistence on judging the past by the moral standards of the present. Columbus has become the lightning rod for this tendency because his voyage was both a monumental human achievement and the beginning of a world-shattering collision. To reduce him to saint or devil is to caricature history. To erase him entirely is worse: it is to surrender to the tyranny of presentism.

The Snare of Presentism

Historians call it “presentism”: the imposition of contemporary moral frameworks onto people who lived centuries ago. It collapses the complexity of history into a cartoon — a morality play of villains and victims, saints and sinners, all judged by standards they could not have known.

The problem is not moral reflection itself. We must weigh the past. But when presentism becomes the default, history becomes propaganda. As George Orwell warned, “The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.”

Presentism blinds us to two truths: first, that human beings have always been tribal, flawed, and cruel; second, that moral progress is the rare exception, not the rule. If we project our own standards backward as though they were eternal, we not only misunderstand the past — we risk repeating it.

A Man of His Time

Columbus was no saint. But neither was he an aberration. He was, above all, a man of his age: ambitious, devout, ruthless, daring.

And crucially, he lived before the Enlightenment. The very concept of individual rights had not yet entered human thought. Locke’s social contract, Jefferson’s declaration of equality, Kant’s universal ethics — all of these were centuries away. In Columbus’s world, kings ruled by divine right, the Church wielded immense authority, and conquest was not considered scandalous but the natural order of things.

To demand that Columbus embody 18th-or 21st-century values is to misunderstand both him and the world he inhabited. He operated within the moral universe available to him, where glory, faith, and conquest were the currencies of achievement.

Even contemporaries like Bartolomé de las Casas condemned Columbus’s harsh rule in Hispaniola, a reminder that he was no saint. But conquest was not imported to the Americas — it was already there. The Aztecs sacrificed thousands of captives atop their temples. The Inca ruled through forced labor. Across North America, tribes raided, displaced, and enslaved one another. Columbus did not invent domination; he was part of a human pattern.

“He Didn’t Discover Anything”

Critics scoff that Columbus “didn’t discover anything” because indigenous peoples were already here. Of course they were. But the significance of 1492 was never about being the first human to set foot in the Americas. It was about connection.

Columbus’s voyage permanently linked two halves of the planet that had evolved in isolation. That link — the Columbian Exchange — reshaped every continent. Potatoes and maize revolutionized Eurasian diets. Horses and cattle transformed native life. Silver from the New World fueled trade with China.

In that sense, Columbus did discover the New World — not because it was empty, but because he made it part of a shared human story. Even indigenous peoples were not “always here”; their ancestors migrated from Asia, crossing the Bering land bridge during the last Ice Age. They, too, discovered, settled, and conquered. Every people on earth comes from somewhere else.

No native emissary ever reached Europe and stood at the Spanish court. The Americas remained cut off. Columbus’s voyage created the first enduring two-way link between Old and New Worlds. That is what made it discovery in the historical sense — not first footsteps, but lasting contact.

The Vikings touched Newfoundland centuries earlier, but their settlement at Vinland collapsed and was forgotten. Columbus’s voyage was different. It changed the world forever.

The Myth of Stolen Land

Another charge is that Columbus opened the door to “stolen land.” The phrase has rhetorical punch, but it obscures more than it reveals. Every patch of earth has been conquered and reconquered, settled and resettled, many times over.

The Romans displaced the Gauls, who displaced others before them. The Anglo-Saxons seized Britain from the Celts, only to be conquered by the Normans. The Mongols carved out the largest land empire in history.

And in the Americas, the Iroquois, Sioux, and Comanche displaced rival tribes. The Aztecs built an empire of tribute and terror. The Beaver Wars of the 17th century saw the Iroquois Confederacy drive out rivals and annihilate the Erie people. Whole nations vanished, not at the hands of Europeans, but of other native powers.

To single out Europeans as uniquely guilty of conquest is to apply a moral standard to one civilization while excusing all others. The tragedy of indigenous dispossession is real. But conquest itself was universal. What was unique about Columbus’s voyage was not that conquest followed — it always did — but that his journey launched a permanent global encounter, binding the hemispheres together forever.

The Biological Catastrophe

The most devastating impact of Columbus’s voyage was not swords or muskets, but microbes. Smallpox, measles, and influenza swept through the Americas, killing an estimated 70–90 percent of the indigenous population. It was one of the greatest demographic disasters in human history.

During Cortés’s siege of Tenochtitlan in 1520, smallpox tore through the Aztec capital, killing thousands, including the emperor Cuitláhuac. Spanish victory owed as much to unseen germs as to steel.

But this catastrophe was, at least at the outset, a biological accident. Europeans carried pathogens for which they had long since developed immunity. Indigenous populations, isolated for millennia, had none. The devastation was real, though later centuries saw deliberate cruelty layered on top of disease. In 1492, however, the pandemic was not conceived as a genocidal plan. It was an unintended collision of biology, not a deliberate campaign of extermination.

Alongside this tragedy came transformation. The Columbian Exchange — the vast transfer of plants, animals, people, and ideas — reshaped every society on earth. Global trade networks emerged, knitting together economies from Seville to Shanghai. And here lies a great irony: the same Western tradition now used to condemn Columbus — universal rights, abolitionism, democracy — was itself a product of the civilization his voyage made possible.

The Greatness of the Achievement

So why should we celebrate Columbus? Not because he was morally flawless, but because his achievement was extraordinary.

In 1492, the Atlantic was a terrifying frontier. Sailors whispered of endless oceans, sea monsters, or falling off the edge of the world. Ships were fragile, storms merciless, navigation primitive. As Herodotus wrote long before, “Great deeds are usually wrought at great risks.” Few risks were greater than staking one’s life on a voyage into the unknown.

After weeks at sea, Columbus’s men nearly mutinied. On October 10, they demanded to turn back. Columbus persuaded them to hold out three more days. And on the morning of October 12, Rodrigo de Triana, a lookout aboard the Pinta, cried out: “Tierra! (Land!)” Against all odds, the gamble had paid off.

With ships scarcely larger than modern yachts, Columbus had crossed an ocean and returned alive. That feat was on par with the moon landing — a leap into the unknown that rewrote the map of the world.

To celebrate Columbus is not to whitewash the devastation that followed. It is to honor the human spirit of boldness, vision, and daring: the willingness to risk everything in pursuit of discovery.

The Tyranny of the Present

And yet, today, many seek to erase Columbus Day entirely, replacing it with indigenous Peoples’ Day. Honoring indigenous resilience is worthy. But erasing Columbus from public commemoration reflects something else: the demand that history conform to our current ideological hierarchy.

Presentism reduces history to a morality tale where some groups are pure victims and others irredeemable villains. It leaves no room for complexity, irony, or tragedy — the qualities that make history real. As Jonathan Haidt has observed, “When a group of people make something sacred, the members of the cult lose the ability to think clearly about it.” Presentism makes victimhood sacred and renders honest reflection impossible.

A Call for Adult Memory

The point is not to canonize Columbus. It is to remember him as he was: flawed, ambitious, consequential. Columbus Day should not be a hagiography. It should be a day of honest reflection on the ambiguity of human history.

We can acknowledge the suffering unleashed by European conquest without pretending pre-Columbian societies were utopias. We can honor indigenous resilience without erasing the courage it took to sail into the unknown. We can hold two truths at once: that Columbus’s voyage opened the door to both devastation and progress.

The real tyranny is not Columbus’s, but ours, if we silence the past because it offends us. History’s purpose is not to flatter our moral vanity. It is to confront us with what humans are — and to remind us how fragile our moral gains really are.

This Columbus Day, we should resist the tyranny of presentism. Not because Columbus was innocent, but because history never is.