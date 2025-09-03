The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Hector Herrera
6h

Two more facts that might be worth mentioning are that in the East African trade, one of the reason there aren’t many descendants of African slaves is because many of the males were castrated or thrown overboard when the British navy tried to stop them.

Thomas Sowell has a great essay in 'Black Rednecks and White Liberals' that would be a great companion read to this piece.

Yaw
6h

Fantastic read! Its truly sad that people dont realize the West didnt invent slavery nor do they understand how the supply chain of slavery worked.

I made two articles on the "supply chain" the west african slave trade, how West african kingdoms like dahomey tried to monopolize the slave trade, and how European merchants interacted with different polities and what slaves were exchanged for. Click here to see the trade in the 1600s:

https://open.substack.com/pub/yawboadu/p/understanding-the-trans-atlantic?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=garki

Click here for the slave trade in the 1700s:

https://yawboadu.substack.com/p/what-was-southern-nigeria-like-right?r=garki

