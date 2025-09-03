Dear Coddling Movie Community,

Slavery wasn’t history’s accident. It was its rule.

For five thousand years, bondage was as ordinary as farming or war. The real anomaly was that it ever ended.

In this bracing essay, Edward Campbell

Here’s more about Ed:

Edward Campbell is the author of The Moral Break: A Realist History of Human Morality (in progress) and the Substack Unfashionable Truths, where he publishes weekly essays on power, history, morality, and human nature. Alongside this project, Ed is an investor and private equity entrepreneur focused on the AI–Nuclear nexus, raising capital and conducting due diligence on next-generation energy and data infrastructure projects. He also publishes thematic investment research as an external adviser to Rosenberg Research Associates. Previously, he spent nearly three decades at PGIM, ultimately serving as Co-Head of Multi-Asset, where his team managed more than $80 billion. His commentary has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and The Financial Times, and he has been a frequent guest on CNBC and Bloomberg Television.

On a personal note, Ed’s argument resonated with me immediately.

Coming to North America from abroad, I always found the guilt that plagues this continent baffling. From Mexico’s own history to even the Asterix comics of my childhood, slavery was portrayed as a universal institution. What stood out to me was not that the West practiced slavery, but that it was the West that chose, against all precedent, to abolish it.

Consider Ed’s essay a sharp complement to Ted’s recent reflection on why so many young people are embarrassed to be American—many actually believe America invented slavery.

Together, these essays remind us how fragile moral progress really is—and how easily it can be forgotten.

All the best,

Hector

Slavery was the norm for over 5,000 years. Abolition was the rupture.

In this essay, I challenge the comforting myth that history bends naturally toward justice. Instead, I trace the global story of slavery and argue that the real anomaly wasn’t oppression—it was restraint. The West didn’t invent slavery, but parts of it did something almost no civilization had done before: use power to end it.

Featuring the West Africa Squadron, the Haitian Revolution, and moral crusaders from Wilberforce to Tubman—this is a story about conscience, power, and the rare moments when they align.

The Oldest Institution

Slavery is as old as civilization—dating back over 5,000 years. It was present in the earliest empires of Mesopotamia, Egypt, and China. For millennia, it was accepted as natural, necessary—even sacred. Every society practiced it; few questioned it. From pharaohs to emperors, slavery was a pillar of power.

Then—within barely a century—it virtually vanished from the earth.

This essay is about the exception that proved the rule.

Slavery was the norm. Abolition was the rupture.

The Transatlantic Catastrophe

Between the 16th and 19th centuries, an estimated 12.5 million Africans were forcibly transported to the Americas—the largest forced migration in human history. Sold by African rulers, packed into European ships, and delivered into bondage, millions perished en route or shortly after arrival. Those who survived were worked to death in sugar fields, cotton plantations, and mines—treated as property not people.

This global system of human trafficking enriched empires and reshaped the world.

But that much is widely known. Here’s what isn’t.

White Slaves, African Masters

During roughly the same period, over one million white Europeans were captured and enslaved by Muslim raiders from the Barbary Coast of North Africa. Barbary pirates raided coastal towns from Italy to Ireland, seizing men, women, and children to be sold in the slave markets of Algiers and Tunis. Entire villages were emptied overnight. Some captives were ransomed. Most were never seen again.

It was a state-sponsored enterprise run by Islamic rulers who profited from European human cargo. The enslavement of Christians by African and Muslim powers was a constant fear for centuries, yet today it barely registers in public memory.

The Word Itself Tells a Different Story

Even the word slave tells a truth we’ve forgotten. It comes from Slav—the name for the Slavic peoples of Eastern Europe, who for centuries were captured and sold into bondage by both Christian and Muslim powers. During the early Middle Ages, Slavs were so widely enslaved that their very name became synonymous with human property.

The legacy of white European slavery isn’t just historical—It’s linguistic.

Not All “BIPOC” Were on the Same Side

The term BIPOC—short for Black & Indigenous People of Color—is often used by progressive activists to suggest a unified front of shared oppression and solidarity against white supremacy. But history doesn’t always cooperate with ideology.

In the American South, several Native American tribes—including the Cherokee, Creek, Choctaw, and Chickasaw—not only owned black slaves, but also allied with the Confederacy during the Civil War to defend the institution of slavery. In this case, the “I” enslaved the “B”—and took up arms alongside white Southern racists to try to keep it that way.

Islamic Slavery Preceded—and Outlasted—the Atlantic Trade

Long before Columbus set sail, the Islamic world ran a vast slave economy across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Arabs enslaved millions—black Africans, Europeans, and Asians alike. Historians estimate over 17 million— 30% more than the transatlantic trade—were trafficked in the Arab slave trade across a millennium. And unlike the West, abolition came late. Saudi Arabia didn’t abolish slavery until 1962.

Yet few modern narratives confront this uncomfortable truth. It doesn’t fit the story activists and ideologues want to tell.

The point is not to single out any particular civilization or faith, but to show that slavery was a human institution—neither unique to nor invented by the West.

Slavery’s Persistence in the 21st Century

According to the Global Slavery Index 2023, an estimated 50 million people are currently enslaved worldwide. The highest prevalence is found in North Korea, Eritrea, and Mauritania, while the largest numbers are concentrated in India, China, and Pakistan. In Mauritania, nearly 149,000 people — about 32 in every 1,000 citizens — remain in bondage, largely through hereditary servitude tied to the Haratine caste.

Despite formal abolition in 1981 and criminalization in 2007, Mauritania today ranks third globally for slavery prevalence. The Index makes plain that slavery did not end; it adapted to modern economies and social hierarchies.

What Broke the Pattern Globally?

If slavery was the oldest and most widespread institution in human history, then abolition was the anomaly. A break in the pattern. Not the result of civilizational innocence—but of civilizational transformation.

The real question is: Why, after thousands of years, did power finally choose to restrain itself?

The Spark of a Moral Revolution

In the late 18th century, slavery was still the global norm. It fueled empires, propped up kingdoms, and persisted in various forms around the world. That made what happened next so extraordinary.

In 1775, in Philadelphia, a group of Quakers and reformers founded the world’s first abolitionist society—a signal that something new was stirring. On both sides of the Atlantic, an unlikely coalition of philosophers, evangelicals, reformers, and former slaves began to argue that slavery was not just regrettable—it was fundamentally wrong. In Britain, the hub of global commerce and empire, abolitionist ideas gained traction in Parliament and the press. For the first time in history, a major civilization began to question not whether slavery should be moderated, but whether it should exist at all.

While bottom-up resistance also played a vital role, slavery would not have ended without a revolt within the ranks of the powerful themselves, where ideas collided with conscience, and conscience began to win.

Crucially, abolition was not triggered by economics, it was abolished at the height of its profitability. Historian Seymour Drescher dismantled the economic determinist view in his landmark work Abolition: A History of Slavery and Antislavery. British abolition, he argued, was not a byproduct of economic redundancy but a triumph of political and moral mobilization. At the height of Britain’s slave-based economic dominance, it chose to abolish the trade—and later, slavery itself.

“So enormous, so dreadful, so irremediable did the trade's wickedness appear that my own mind was completely made up for abolition. Let the consequences be what they would: I from this time determined that I would never rest until I had effected its abolition.” — William Wilberforce, 1787

Quaker dissenters denounced slavery on Christian grounds. Evangelicals like William Wilberforce and Enlightenment thinkers like Montesquieu and Adam Smith—the latter a moral philosopher and the intellectual father of modern capitalism—helped transform slavery from a normalized institution into a source of shame. Through lobbying, boycotts, mass petitions, and relentless moral appeals, the abolitionist movement forced Parliament to act. In 1807, Britain banned the transatlantic slave trade. In 1833, it abolished slavery across its empire, compensating slaveholders at great public expense. Drescher called it "econocide."

Freedom by Force: America’s Violent Reckoning

The abolition of slavery in the United States came through bloodshed. It took a brutal civil war—the deadliest conflict in American history—to destroy the slaveholding Confederacy and make emancipation real. The Emancipation Proclamation and the 13th Amendment formalized that rupture, but it was ultimately enforced by force of arms.

While the American abolition movement drew heavily on biblical rhetoric and liberal ideals, its triumph was forged in war. Still, the Northern states—driven by a mix of morality, unionism, and political calculation—played a decisive role in defeating one of the largest slave societies of its time.

France, Denmark, and other nations followed at varying paces, each shaped by its own blend of resistance, revolution, and reform. But it is not an exaggeration to say that the two greatest drivers of global abolition were the British Empire and the American North. Britain used its naval power and diplomatic leverage to pressure other countries into ending the slave trade. The United States, through civil war, helped bring slavery to a definitive end by destroying the Confederacy and reshaping the moral and political order of the nation.

It is not an exaggeration to say that the two greatest drivers of global abolition were the British Empire and the American North.

The West Africa Squadron: Guns Against Chains

After banning the slave trade, Britain sent in the gun boats. The West Africa Squadron, launched in 1808, was tasked with hunting down slave ships off the African coast. Over 50 years, it captured more than 1,600 vessels and freed 150,000 captives.

British sailors died by the thousands from disease. There was no profit in it—only cost, risk, and resolve. At one point, the squadron consumed 2% of Britain’s national income.

The West Africa Squadron wasn’t perfect—it was plagued by corruption and loopholes. But it marked something new: a global empire deploying force to end exploitation.

“The first nation to outlaw slavery in the modern world used its navy to hunt down slavers.”

— Niall Ferguson

This was the first multinational military campaign launched in the name of humanitarian principle. The United States—despite the inconsistency of maintaining slavery at home—played a supporting role. It set a precedent for moral intervention that remains historically exceptional.

This was not just conscience in theory—it was conscience with cannons.

Revolt from Below, Power from Above

Slavery was not abolished by moral persuasion alone, nor was it overthrown purely by elite decree. Across the Atlantic world, enslaved people resisted—fleeing, fighting, and revolting against their chains. Their courage lit the fuse. But the final blow to slavery came only when power structures—governments, empires, and armies—chose to act. Abolition was driven more by top-down transformation than bottom-up rebellion.

Nowhere was resistance more dramatic—or more consequential—than in Haiti. In 1791, enslaved people on the French colony of Saint-Domingue launched the only successful slave revolt in modern history. Led by former slaves like Toussaint Louverture and Jean-Jacques Dessalines, they fought off French, Spanish, and British forces and declared independence in 1804, establishing the first black republic. It was a stunning act of defiance—proof that enslaved people could seize freedom by force.

But Haiti’s revolution, rather than spreading, was contained. The new republic was diplomatically isolated, punished with crushing debt by France, and used by slaveholding powers as a cautionary tale rather than a model. Rather than inspire abolition across the Caribbean, it often hardened resistance to it.

The Haitian example terrified slaveholding elites—but didn’t convert them.

In the United States, the fight for freedom produced some of the most inspiring figures in American history. Harriet Tubman risked her life to lead dozens of enslaved people to freedom through the Underground Railroad. Frederick Douglass, born into bondage, escaped and became the fiercest and most eloquent critic of American slavery—his words shaking the conscience of a nation. These were acts of moral clarity and personal heroism, and they gave abolitionism a human face.

There were plenty of white allies too. John Brown, a militant abolitionist, believed slavery was a moral evil so grave it could only be purged with blood. His failed raid at Harpers Ferry in 1859 didn’t spark the slave uprising he hoped for—but it electrified the national debate and pushed the country closer to civil war.

Yet these acts, however heroic, were not sufficient to end slavery. Revolts were rare and often brutally suppressed. Runaway slaves faced enormous risks. And even the most persuasive voices needed political power to translate outrage into law. The British Empire abolished slavery through Parliamentary action, backed by military enforcement. The United States ended slavery only after a brutal civil war, with the 13th Amendment enforced by armies, not pamphlets.

As Drescher noted, moral sentiment alone doesn’t end institutions as deeply entrenched as slavery. It takes political struggle, legal reform, institutional capacity, and the will of those in power to act against their own interests. Abolition was forged through a strange alliance: the courage of the oppressed and the conscience—or calculation—of the powerful.

Both mattered. But in the final accounting, slavery ended not when the enslaved demanded freedom, but when the powerful could no longer deny it. Without the British Empire and the American North, slavery would have endured far longer.

Abolition Wasn’t Inevitable: It Was Fought For.

Conclusion: The Moral Break

Slavery was the norm. Abolition was the rupture. It happened not because history demanded it—but because certain civilizations, at a certain moment, chose restraint over power.

That choice required both top-down transformation and bottom-up resistance.

Without the courage of people like Douglass, Tubman, and the revolutionaries of Haiti, conscience might not have stirred. But without Britain’s naval enforcement and America’s Northern victory, slavery would have endured far longer.

This wasn’t moral perfection—but it was something rare:

Power limiting itself—pressed from below, but enacted from above.

If we forget how fragile that breakthrough was, we risk dismantling the very moral machinery that made it possible.