About a month ago, I visited the Strelitz Academy in Virginia Beach. Wow!

Everyone in the elementary school is doing The Let Grow Experience, so there were paper trees in the hall festooned with Let Grow “leaves.” These are leaf-shaped pieces of paper where the kids wrote the new things they’d just started doing on their own: learned to ride a bike, made dinner, walked the dog…

One student went to the grocery by herself, got the ingredients she needed, and “made deliccus [sic] brownies.”

Lesson learned? “It takes time, but you just have to be patient and they turn out good.”

Another student tracked a deer into the forest. “It was scary to go where branches and scary animals are.” But he did!

Or, as another child put it after going on her first roller coaster ride, “I can try new things.”

Amen!

Then I went outside to watch recess and almost teared up. The kids were just…so happy. All the ages were there together — kindergarteners through 5th grade. Without adult assistance, they’d organized two separate ball games, and everyone else was having fun, too. I did see one child sitting against a tree, looking sad. But when I checked a few minutes later, he was gone. Playing.

But recess at Strelitz wasn’t always like this, the Head of School, Heather Moore, told me. So, I asked her to explain her re-set. I’ve edited her responses for clarity and length:

What did recess used to be like?

It was once a day, following lunch, for 30 minutes. Teachers were assigned specific areas on the playground to supervise and ensure students’ safety.

And now?

Now we have two recesses: one in the morning, one in the afternoon. And while teachers are available if students need assistance, they’re no longer assigned to specific areas. This gives the students more independence and encourages them to resolve conflicts on their own.

How do kids learn to do that?

For the most part, teachers have them work things out themselves. If they can’t, the teachers might suggest they take a break and do something else for a while.

What else are kids doing that’s new?

They’re playing across the entire outdoor space in ways we didn’t see before: Soccer out in the field, drawing with chalk, exploring nature in the garden or mud kitchen. They’re also using their imagination in small groups, coming up with creative games.

Why did you change recess at all?

We were seeing an increase in anxiety and depression among our students. We needed to find ways to help them build confidence and independence — agency.

By restructuring recess to give them more freedom, we hoped they could develop these.

Did you get immediate buy-in?

No. Initially, the teachers had some hesitations.

There was concern that without assigned supervision areas, it might be harder to ensure everyone’s safety. Some also worried that student conflicts could escalate without direct teacher intervention.

But now, they’re very happy!

Yes, it looked like the teachers were having a great time hanging out together instead of micromanaging separate zones. What would you say to other schools that have a more traditional recess?

I’d say: consider how empowering children can help them grow. Recess is more than just a break. It’s an opportunity for students to learn important social skills.

Also, you don’t have to overhaul everything at once! Start small by adding a second recess and just observe how the additional time outdoors and unstructured play improve students’ focus in the classroom.

Improved student focus has got to be a big selling point! What’s the advantage of mixing the ages?

Recess becomes richer, and it strengthens school culture. Older students often take on mentoring roles. These interactions create a sense of belonging.

What’s the big advantage of no longer having a “zone system”?

It also allows for a wider variety of activities.

What have you heard from the kids, if anything?

They love it!

As do I! It’s fantastic! Now, if I can ask you a few questions about The Let Grow Experience: What made you decide to do it?

I read Jonathan Haidt’s book, which led me to Let Grow. The whole program stood out because it was simple to implement—extra recess, multi-age play, and opportunities for students to do things independently—all of which aligned perfectly with our goals to support students’ mental health and overall development.

What have you heard from parents about The Experience homework – “Go home and do something new on your own”?

Some were nervous about allowing their children to do things on their own. But they are very proud to see them becoming more self-reliant, even if it’s been an adjustment for the whole family.

Did anything surprise you?

Realizing just how little students were being allowed to do on their own, initially, and how challenging that must have been for both the children and their parents. But seeing the positive transformation in both students and parents has been incredibly rewarding.

