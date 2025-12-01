While politics has routinely been a rough-and-tumble affair throughout American history, it has taken on a more troubling quality in recent years. A more hostile discourse has emerged, in ways that would have been deemed beyond the pale just a few decades ago. Particularly noteworthy is a tendency to describe political opponents with labels that have an extreme, degrading quality.

Individuals from all areas of the political spectrum have engaged in this behavior. We see progressive figures routinely branding anyone right-of center as “Nazis,” and right-wing commentators regularly labeling anyone left-of center as “commies.” Partisans often mock the intelligence of their opponents, describing them as “dumb” or “uneducated.” They may even question the basic goodness of their political adversaries, calling them “evil” or “immoral,” merely on the basis of their preferred candidates or policy positions.

Some of the nation’s most prominent political figures have regularly engaged in such behavior. On the political left, one prominent example is the outspoken Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. On multiple occasions she has used loaded terms like “Nazi,” “neo-Nazi,” or “fascist” to describe Republican officials and policies.

On the political right, one striking example is Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who has gained a reputation for engaging in antagonistic discourse. Over the years she has used a variety of provocative labels to describe her opponents, including: “terrorist sympathizer,” “Jihad Squad,” “termites,” “trash,” and “little bitch.”

One cannot fully describe this phenomenon without acknowledging how President Donald Trump has profoundly reshaped political discourse in recent years. Whether you love him or hate him, it is undeniable that one of his trademarks is his practice of forcefully attacking his adversaries with attention-grabbing language. (Some consider it colorful and witty; others find it undignified and degrading.)

Some examples of labels that Trump has used over the years include: “vermin,” “animals,” “monsters,” “human scum,” “mentally disabled,” “mentally impaired,” and “low-IQ.” And the list goes on.

Many people try to casually ignore this type of language, dismissing it as merely cartoonish and over-the-top. However, it should be taken seriously, as it has profound emotional and social effects on us. First, it exacerbates feelings of angst about sociopolitical affairs, at a time when many are already quite anxious about the state of the world. In addition, this type of discourse impedes healthy dialogue between individuals of opposing ideological views.

Distorted Thinking

To understand this phenomenon more fully, it is necessary to revisit the concept of cognitive distortions. Cognitive distortions are maladaptive ways of thinking that can fuel feelings of anxiety, stress, and despondency. Commonly practiced types of psychotherapy, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), teach individuals to identify and change these counterproductive thought patterns.

One common cognitive distortion is known as labeling. This refers to a tendency for people to describe themselves, others, or the world at large with terminology that is harsh, extreme, and an inaccurate representation of reality. Usually these labels lack nuance and describe the world in a simplistic black-and-white manner.

For example, consider an individual experiencing depression who has erred on an important project at work. He might subsequently describe himself with words such as “failure,” “useless,” or “stupid.” A person with social anxiety who just had a mildly awkward interaction with someone might label himself as a “loser” or “unlikable” or “socially inept.”

One might dismiss them as “just words” — but they have an insidious quality, shaping a person’s beliefs and actions over time. Eventually it can lead to a vicious cycle of maladaptive thinking and behavior.

When you routinely label yourself with extreme, critical language, you start to see those words as being accurate, permanent descriptors of your identity. This, in turn, colors how you perceive future experiences. You begin to look at yourself and the world through a more negative lens.

Imagine what happens when you habitually describe yourself as “useless” or “stupid.” When you encounter future challenges, you will likely do so with a diminished self-confidence and a tendency to judge your performance unforgivingly. All of this will likely impair your performance, leading to a suboptimal outcome. This, in turn, will cause you to again label yourself with intense, self-critical language. In essence, the labeling behavior reinforces negative views about yourself and the world at large. With time, these beliefs become more fixed, and it becomes increasingly harder to see anything positive.

Distorted Politics

Consider what happens when you use extreme labels to describe those who hold differing political views. The use of this language profoundly shapes how you view them. Words that perhaps started out as hyperbole can begin to seem like accurate reflections of reality.

It becomes harder to see individuals on the other side of the political aisle as fellow citizens with whom you happen to disagree. Feelings of loathing, anger, or disgust may emerge. You start to look at them through a different lens. Over time, you may start to see them as mortal enemies, as opponents in an epic battle between good and evil.

This inevitably raises the emotional stakes for the outcome of virtually any political issue. You experience a loss for your favored cause or candidate not just as a temporary setback, but rather a monumental win for “evil” or “the bad guys.”

This will amplify any anxiety you are already experiencing about the state of the world. Feelings of stress about politics will become more intense and pervasive. Every issue now has the potential to become a high-stakes battle between right and wrong, in which a loss may feel absolutely devastating. Your beliefs that the nation is full of evil people may start to solidify, resulting in you developing a more pessimistic outlook on the world.

As your attitudes about your political opponents become cemented, a vicious cycle occurs. As your thoughts change, your behavior will as well. The more you see people on the other side as irredeemable, the less you will want to engage with them. You may end up retreating to a bubble in which your beliefs are universally validated, and the other side is regularly demonized. You will become less exposed to anything that might enable you to see anything positive in them. The tendency to engage in negative labeling will intensify further.

Thus, consider how this negative mindset shapes the dialogue (or lack thereof) between individuals of different political persuasions. When you see the opposition as malevolent, you will be very unlikely to attempt any meaningful discourse with them. After all, why would you even want to engage with people whom you have concluded have no redeeming qualities?

Even if you were to attempt dialogue, the negative mindset that you hold will influence the tone and content of the discussion. You will enter the conversation with a lack of trust and respect. The exchange will likely be very argumentative and unproductive. If you see the other side as evil and malicious, you will see no value in learning about their values or trying to find common ground. The primary focus will be on winning the rhetorical battle.

Therefore, it is critical that we be mindful of the language we use to describe those with whom we disagree. In doing so, we can reduce our anxiety about political matters, and enhance our ability to have civil and productive conversations with others.

CBT to the Rescue

It is helpful to return to concepts borrowed from CBT. When a patient is using harsh labels to describe himself, a CBT therapist provides guidance on how to think differently. The therapist teaches the patient to avoid terminology that is extreme, distorted, or overly unforgiving, and then replace it with language that is less severe and more reality-based.

Consider the previous example of the depressed man who labels himself as a “failure” and “useless” after making a mistake on a work project. A therapist would help this person describe this scenario with new vocabulary that is gentler and more reflective of the evidence on hand. After this reframing, the man might be able to say something like, “I didn’t perform my best on this specific project, but I know I have attained many other achievements in my job,” or “Even though this project was not a success, I know that in the past my colleagues have valued my contributions.” This language is not denying the reality of the situation, but describes it in a balanced way that does not focus exclusively on the negative.

Now reflect on these concepts in the context of how you think and speak about sociopolitical affairs. Contemplate the language you use when discussing political figures and groups with whom you disagree. Ask yourself if you may be using labels that are very harsh, pejorative, or black-and-white.

Try to find different language that is less extreme but still enables you to communicate your disagreement. For example, you might be able to say things like:

“I and those with whom I disagree have key fundamental differences in our priorities and beliefs, but that does not mean they are evil people.”

“People who disagree with me are not necessarily stupid or uneducated. They happen to have different philosophies and value systems that shape their view of what is happening in the world.”

Modifying your language does not mean you are conceding any arguments or ignoring the differences in opinion. There is still plenty of room for healthy disagreement and vigorous debate. However, using gentler words can turn down the temperature and make these contentious political times feel less stressful.

When you start to do this more regularly, you will likely find your feelings of anxiety about the state of the world start to diminish. This is inevitable when you start to see your political opponents not as mortal enemies but rather fellow citizens who simply happen to have different values and beliefs. This helps to “lower the stakes” and makes it less likely that you will experience a political loss as catastrophic.

In addition, you will likely become more willing to engage with those of different views. We become much more open to starting a dialogue — and actually listening — when we don’t hold our opponents in disdain. The more that Americans are able to have these types of conversations, the more that elements of rancor and extremism will start to lessen.

As a society, we seem to have lost the skill to engage with others without villainizing them. We need to rebuild these skills, and we can do this by outreaching to the other side and being very mindful of the words we use to describe them and their beliefs.

It is worth emphasizing that these concepts are not mere conjecture. Findings from behavioral science research show clear links between the words we use, and how we think and feel. Studies have demonstrated correlations between a person’s tendency to use more negative language in their everyday life, and increased levels of depression and anxiety.

While there is less hard data that examines how this applies to the specific situation of language about political matters, there is some research we can turn to. There do appear to be linkages between exposure to negative political messaging, and experiencing negative emotions and an overall poor sense of well-being. Conversely, exposure to more positive political messages is associated with the opposite result. It stands to reason that changing how we talk about politics can enhance our emotional health, both on an individual and a societal level.

What I have suggested in this essay may feel quite challenging for some. When you are conditioned to think of your political opponents in harsh, extreme terms, finding new language may feel unnatural. There might even be a sense that you are “betraying” your side. However, choosing to not demonize the other side does not mean that you are compromising your principles. Rather, it is merely a recognition of Americans’ shared humanity, that we can learn to have healthy disagreements with respect and kindness.