Imagine a middle-aged woman in Jamaica during spring break.

She’s at a hotel pool surrounded by scantily clad young adults in their teens and twenties. They’re getting liquored up on Mai Tais at the swim-up bar, grooving along with the live band, and frolicking by the foam machine.

Now imagine a 19-year-old woman letting loose at that same pool party in Jamaica.

And imagine one more thing — daughter and mom are both OK with it.

Last year, 19-year-old Ryan Neufeld found herself at spring break with her mother Adina Kalish of Sandy Springs, Georgia. They weren’t characters in a Netflix movie where mom and daughter fall victim to some wacky travel-plans mixup.

The two women weren’t travel victims. They were travel partners. They planned their trip that way. And they’re not alone.

The Wall Street Journal reports that these days more and more parents are tagging along with their adult children during spring break. They head to the Caribbean, Mexico, and other tropical, party-centric locations to keep tabs on their kids. After all, what are they supposed to do when their adult children really want to go on boozy foreign trips—say no?

“Of course I caved,” said Kalish. “I don’t want to be the mom who says no.”