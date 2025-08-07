Is it time to stop snubbing your right-wing family?

That’s what a recent New York Times essay asks. It was penned by David Litt, a former speechwriter for President Barack Obama, who characterizes his political leanings as left-of-center.

Litt relates his experience of deciding several years ago to shun his brother-in-law Matt, due to a variety of fundamental political disagreements. The issue that prompted the rift involved Matt’s decision to not get the COVID vaccine, but Litt’s differences with his brother-in-law continue far beyond one issue. The two men clearly have very different worldviews and belief systems. Litt says they stand “on opposite sides of a cultural civil war.”

Even so, Litt now sees his decision to ostracize Matt as a counterproductive mistake. Eventually, he made efforts to rebuild his relationship with his brother-in-law, finding a way to bond over their shared interests in surfing.

Many on social media were quite critical of Litt, describing their impressions of him as condescending and intolerant. There is not much value in rehashing these harsh criticisms, and it is more helpful to focus on the lessons we can learn from his experience.

So let’s examine a few takeaways.

1. Shunning was counterproductive.

Litt notes that his move to shun Matt was a politically tactical decision.

It was not merely a choice to distance himself from someone who did not share his values. Litt believed that the ostracism would force Matt to see the error of his ways — to not only adopt Litt’s views on the COVID vaccine, but to also abandon his other right-wing views. Litt describes his action as a “civic duty”. He saw it as “strategic” form of “accountability”. When pondering people like Matt he wondered, “How else could we motivate them to mend their ways?”

But Litt’s snubbing did not change Matt’s opinion on COVID or really anything else. His actions may have simply ended up reinforcing Matt’s right-of-center beliefs. After all, we’re unlikely to persuade people if we come off as intolerant and hostile.

Litt gained nothing through his actions, and concludes that “ostracism might just hurt the ostracizer more than the ostracizee.”

It is unhealthy to approach familial relationships in a transactional sense — to make the relationship contingent on having the “correct” political views. These behaviors also employ maladaptive “black-or-white” thinking — the idea that a person is “all good” or “all bad.”

2. Litt repaired the relationship.

A number of online commenters criticized aspects of Litt’s rapprochement with his brother-in-law. Some believed he was not motivated by a genuine desire to rebuild a relationship with Matt. They assume he threw in the towel after being forced to accept that his heavy-handed efforts did not achieve his desired goals.

It’s not particularly useful to dwell on these criticisms. It’s more helpful to recognize that — regardless of his primary motivations — Litt ultimately took positive action to repair the relationship. He acknowledged that his actions were wrong, and made efforts to behave differently. He deserves credit for that. He could have merely chosen to not risk the embarrassment and shame that would come with openly admitting that he was wrong.

His story also emphasizes that it is never too late to mend familial ties that have become frayed. Litt’s reconnection with Matt takes place a few years after the initial rupture. While the early attempts to reconnect may have been somewhat awkward and tenuous, both men worked toward forging a respectful relationship.

3. Disagreements between family members can be civil.

At the conclusion of the essay, Litt describes how he and Matt now bond over their shared interest in surfing. Though not necessarily warmhearted, their relationship appears genial and respectful. Litt has accepted that he is unlikely to change Matt’s political views to any large degree, and they have learned to not make politics a large part of their discussions.

Litt comments, “We don’t always approve of each other’s choices, but we like each other.” That’s quite an improvement. And Litt says his life has been enhanced by his relationship with Matt, a relationship that he would have lost had he continued the snubbing.

While their relationship is not perfect, we can all learn from it. Families can learn to navigate political minefields in healthy ways. Ideally, they can find methods to discuss sociopolitical topics in a calm, respectful manner. If this turns out to not be feasible, they can take an approach similar to Litt’s — try to keep heated political topics off the table, and focus on shared values and interests.

It likely was not easy for Litt to publish this essay, which created risk of embarrassment and criticism. He deserves some credit for being vulnerable and owning up to mistakes that many others would have been reluctant to share.

Regardless of our political persuasions, we can all learn from his experience.