An immature, non-pluralistic (pluralism needed in democracy) former Obama speechwriter, who had a job in democracy, decided to cause pain and rejection to a family member — then publicly congratulated himself for finally not rejecting him over politics. Yes, it’s inflammatory, but that’s the book’s outcome: "I managed to be decent at last." This should never have been a book. I’m glad he learned something, but it’s upsetting that people can't love more than their politics. He should have read Marshall Rosenberg’s Nonviolent Communication—it would have saved him pain. Splitting people into good and bad over beliefs guarantees dehumanization.

David deserves credit for learning from his mistakes and sharing his lessons with the world. I want to give him credit and respect for that. The takeaways you shared are great reminders and if we all took them to heart, our country would be in a better place.

However, having read the full book, I think this is overly generous towards David. I wouldn’t say, “Litt ultimately took positive action to repair the relationship.” At no point in the book does David apologize to his brother in law. He snubbed his brother-in-law, Matt, until he needed something from him—a surfing partner—and it was Matt who showed grace and invited David to go surfing. David did not work to repair the relationship.

David is incredibly judgmental and condescending toward his brother at the beginning, middle and end of the book. It’s a textbook of how not to build bridges. There is little dialogue between the two, David never asks questions about why Matt believes what he believes. David spends the bulk of the book interpreting his actions in the least charitable light, like when they have a disagreement about whether studies suggest soy lowers testosterone levels and Matt says “Well, you can find studies that say both things. It’s like anything.”

This sets off an internal monologue: “Maybe it was the way my brother-in-law was echoing the kind of post-truth, non-logic logic that, when employed by people like Joe Rogan or Donald Trump, put our public health and our democracy at risk. Whatever the reason, my mind began building toward a snap.

No, you cannot find studies that say both things about anything. That’s the whole point of studies—to find out the truth. And just because someone claims to have done a study that proves the earth is flat or climate change isn’t real or a vaccine isn’t safe doesn’t mean every study is equally valid. Some people are worth listening to, and some are not. End of story.”

So in short, the message is great, but the messenger is not. And unpacking the nuances of why David didn’t have more success finding common ground is also helpful.

