Ivy League monoculture is one of the themes we here at The Coddling of the American Mind Movie substack have tackled many times. In the past, we’ve published several pieces examining Harvard—its ideological echo chambers, its DEI orthodoxy, its eroding claim to open inquiry. But it’s Harvard’s cousin, Yale, that I want to focus on today.

Yale suffers from the same monocultural ailments as the rest of the Ivy League. According to the Buckley Institute’s 2024 Faculty Political Diversity Report, the university’s faculty leans overwhelmingly Democrat—77%, to be exact. Only 3% of those identified were affiliated with the Republican Party. That puts Yale’s overall Democrat-to-Republican faculty ratio at approximately 25.5 to 1.

But these numbers become even more alarming when we look at the departments that shape the way future judges, policymakers, and professors think. Because while Harvard may rule the executive and financial class, Yale trains the judiciary.

And it’s precisely in the disciplines that shape legal and political thinking—history, philosophy, economics, and the social sciences—where the ideological imbalance is most severe.