The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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Randy Wayne's avatar
Randy Wayne
12h

When Nixon opened China, we thought that it was a one-way transfer of democracy from America to China. Nobody thought about authoritarianism moving from China to America. China is now passing its authoritarianism to America by way of the elite universities.

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CarolinaKilowatt's avatar
CarolinaKilowatt
12hEdited

A true and great sentence: “What looks like an organic rise of genius is closer to bureaucratic optimization.” Not just in China but sections of the US government and military. It’s an affliction. I was in China back in 2014 and took note in the lobby of the pillars of metal with pages of patents etched. Very impressive, until one got close enough to read them. They were not the company’s patents, but US patents with the top information cut off. This, at a Shanghai company that was driving 4G adoption despite the system being 2G. They didn’t talk about that.

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