America and American youth have been so protected from seeing the ugliness of retaliation, that I think it’s very hard for young people to conceive that this sort of bloodbath-type existence can happen to them. So, realize that you’re just like your fellow humans across the sea. You’re just like the Africans in Africa, the Europeans in Europe, and you could fall into the same revolutionary cycles that everyone else falls into.

Those are the words of a young Ugandan woman named Kimi whom we profile in The Coddling Movie.

Before coming to America for college, she attended high school in South Africa, which was then not that far removed from the terror of Apartheid and the bloody retaliations that followed its downfall.

Kimi discusses those chapters in the film. But she could have pointed to many other bloodbaths in Africa, Europe, and elsewhere. Like Kimi, my mother is an immigrant from a land — the former Yugoslavia — where bloodbaths have been common in recent history.

Kimi warns America against complacency

There’s something about hearing from immigrants that can help us Americans snap out of our myopic obsessions. No matter where you’re from, you’re probably especially fascinated to hear what foreigners think about your homeland. And since outsiders are often free from the tribal blinders locals wear, they’re especially adept at cutting through the nonsense and noise and getting to the heart of the matter.

We produced The Coddling movie before the recent uptick in political violence. But Kimi’s warning is all the more timely today, especially after the murder of Charlie Kirk and the countless barbaric responses that followed.

College students, especially campus activists, often warn of the harm caused by words. They learn that words are violence, and then repeat the mantra and related sentiments over and over again.

But now all of us must face the consequences of that deadly myth.

Why is it deadly?