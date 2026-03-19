Dear Coddling Movie community,

Everyone loves a good argument, so today I’ll duke it out with my friend and colleague Hector Herrera. The topic: Is college still worth it?

It’s the first tangle of our brand new(!) debate series.

If you have ideas for future debates, let us know in the comments.

And here at TCM we have no interest in recreating the degraded kind of “debate” that’s so common on social media, cable news, and elsewhere. Here we attack ideas, not people. We offer arguments and evidence not platitudes and hysterics (although spiciness is welcomed!)

And although our debate participants will often defend positions they actually support in real life, we’ll adhere to the classic debate club approach that says participants must be prepared to defend any position, even ones they don’t believe in.

That often-neglected approach helps build deeper thinking and better arguments. After all, “He who knows only his side of the case knows little of that!”

All the best,

Ted

The Case Against College

By Hector Herrera

Is the modern university still worth it?

I spent a decade teaching at OCAD University in Toronto, one of Canada’s major art and design schools. And I’m here to tell you that for most people today, the answer is no.

I grew up hearing a phrase about education that always struck me as quietly wise:

You learn with the teacher, without the teacher, and despite the teacher.

It was a humble acknowledgment of how learning actually works. Teachers matter, of course. But they are rarely the sole drivers of education. Students learn from curiosity, from books, from peers, from trial and error—and sometimes from sheer stubbornness in the face of bad instruction.

Apply that principle to modern universities and something uncomfortable emerges.

If it’s true that students are learning despite the institution—and often without it—then the institution itself may not be doing nearly as much work as supporters claim. By the old rule of thumb—learning with it, without it, and despite it—the modern university appears to be batting about one for three. And if we’re being honest, even that may be generous.

Because the problem today isn’t merely inefficiency. It’s that many universities have quietly abandoned one of their core missions.

When Universities Stop Teaching

At its best, the university was meant to be a place where ideas collide—where arguments sharpen minds and disagreement is treated not as a threat but as the engine of discovery. Yet the modern campus has drifted in the opposite direction, becoming increasingly homogeneous in outlook: progressive echo chambers where ideological conformity is often rewarded, dissent quietly discouraged, and the absence of real disagreement turns institutions of learning into engines of radicalization.

This isn’t speculation. Each year, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression surveys tens of thousands of students in its College Free Speech Rankings, and the results are consistently sobering. At many elite institutions, large numbers of students admit they censor in the classroom. They avoid controversial topics out of fear of social or academic consequences.

Meanwhile, the economic incentives have become just as distorted as the intellectual ones. Decades of government-backed student loans have insulated universities from the normal pressures of the marketplace, allowing them to expand bureaucracy, raise tuition, and offer an ever-growing menu of degrees with increasingly questionable returns on investment.

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The result is an odd inversion. Institutions supposedly devoted to the pursuit of truth have become ideologically narrow. The same institutions, tasked with preparing students for the real world, increasingly sell credentials that struggle to justify their cost.

And truth cannot thrive in an environment where disagreement is treated as danger rather than discovery.

The Myth of the College Experience

When defenders of the modern university sense this weakness, they often retreat to a different argument. Even if much of the technical knowledge can now be learned elsewhere—through online courses and digital learning platforms—they say college still provides something invaluable: the social and networking experience.

This is precisely the same argument critics once made about homeschooling. “But how will the kids socialize?” they asked. Homeschooling families solved this problem in the most obvious way imaginable: they scheduled socialization. Camps, sports teams, clubs, trips, and community activities provided exactly the kinds of peer interaction critics said were impossible without institutional schooling.

The same logic applies to university-aged adults. A motivated young person today can build social and professional networks through apprenticeships, internships, industry meetups, maker spaces, startup communities, conferences, and professional guilds. Online communities can supplement these networks—though they should never replace real-world collaboration. In fact, the social ecosystem surrounding modern professions is often far richer outside a campus than inside one. The relationships you form at a design meetup, a startup accelerator, or an engineering conference are far more likely to shape your career than the friendships forged in Intro to Sociology at 9:30 in the morning.

Universities nonetheless cling to the idea that the diploma remains the gateway to success. Yet history offers plenty of reasons to doubt this claim. Consider just a few figures who either never attended college or never finished: Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Walt Disney, Oprah Winfrey, Ralph Lauren, Jeremy Boreing, Coco Chanel, Mary Kay Ash, and Barbie creator Ruth Handler.

Their success was not caused by skipping university—but neither were they limited by its absence. What they possessed instead were qualities universities today struggle to cultivate: curiosity, risk tolerance, and the drive to build something rather than merely analyze it. Ironically, these are precisely the traits that modern academic environments sometimes discourage, rewarding conformity and credential accumulation over experimentation and initiative.

The Price of the Credential

Meanwhile, the price of the credential continues to climb.

Over the past several decades, universities have increasingly shifted from selling education to selling what might politely be called the university experience. Luxury dormitories, recreational facilities, and ever-expanding administrations have turned many campuses into something closer to resorts than centers of scholarship.

As Tom Nichols argues in The Death of Expertise, our culture has developed a troubling habit of confusing credentials with competence. Universities have leaned heavily into this confusion. What many students are now purchasing is not knowledge but a signal—a social badge that says I passed through the system. In practice, college often functions less as an education than as a four-year waiting room between adolescence and adulthood.

And it is an expensive waiting room.

While universities inflate their price tags, something else has quietly been happening elsewhere in the economy. The demand for skilled trades has exploded. Electricians, plumbers, machinists, welders, and aircraft technicians are in short supply across much of the country. These professions typically require training measured in months or a few years rather than four to six, and they frequently produce higher early-career earnings than many traditional university degrees. And while no job is entirely immune to automation or globalization, these trades share a quality increasingly rare in the modern economy: most of their work must still be done by skilled people, in real places, solving real problems.

Few people have pointed out this reality more clearly than Mike Rowe, who has spent years pointing out the absurdity of a culture that simultaneously complains about student debt while treating vocational skill as second-class work. In many cases the return on investment for trade education dramatically exceeds that of a traditional university degree.

Which raises a simple question.

If the economic case for college is weakening, and the intellectual climate of many campuses is deteriorating, why are we still pushing millions of young people into the same pipeline?

None of this means education itself is unimportant. The world has never been richer in opportunities to learn. A motivated student can study philosophy through open lectures from Hillsdale College, learn programming through online academies, and collaborate with global communities of builders, artists, and entrepreneurs. The monopoly universities once held over knowledge has largely disappeared.

And once monopolies disappear, institutions must justify their value.

Another reason to avoid college or university is—ironically—for the institutions’ own good. If students increasingly decide that the modern university is not delivering what it promises, that is not a tragedy—it is how markets correct failing institutions. Bad products improve when people stop buying them. If universities wish to remain central to education in the twenty-first century, they will have to earn that position again rather than assuming it as their birthright.

Of course university education can still be worthwhile. For certain professions—medicine, engineering, scientific research—it remains indispensable (for now). But that is not the question most young people actually face. The real question is whether college should still be the default path.

For generations, the answer was assumed to be yes.

Today, the answer increasingly looks like no.

The modern university still has the potential to be a place of intellectual adventure.

But until it rediscovers its commitment to open inquiry, intellectual diversity, and genuine scholarship, more and more young people will begin asking a simple question.

If the most valuable learning happens with the teacher, without the teacher, and sometimes despite the teacher—why spend four years and six figures paying the middleman?

The Case for College

By Ted Balaker

Should you go to college? Should your kids go to college? Should anyone go to college?

Two most unsatisfying words answer those and countless other questions: it depends.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer. We might argue about big issues in general terms, but we should make decisions based on specific information that reflects our specific situation.

Wanna be a doctor? Go to college. Wanna be a mechanic? Don’t go to college.

Yes, most 18-year-olds fall into the “not sure, wanna keep my options open” category. But even those in this vast gray area will benefit from thinking specifically. Even the problems with college are pretty specific.

Higher ed has been taking a well-deserved PR beating in recent years. There are plenty of reasons why so many are so fed up with college, but let’s examine some popular concerns: Would-be students want to avoid crushing debt. They don’t want to waste time getting useless degrees, and they don’t want to spend four or more years inside a conformity factory that teaches students what to think, not how to think.

These concerns manifest themselves on many campuses across our nation. But, by getting specific, parents and students can sidestep the madness and enjoy the good things college has to offer.

Three simple rules can help.

1. Don’t Waste Money

College is supposed to, among other things, equip young people to become economically self-sufficient. A little debt is fine if the future payoff is big enough, but it’s absurd for parents and or students to fall deeply in debt from college expenses. That’s like leaving the dentist with more cavities than when you arrived.

Families should steer clear of expensive private colleges unless other factors provide sufficient upside to tip the scales in their favor. Some colleges offer especially good financial aid and student employment opportunities. At Harvard, 24% of students pay nothing to attend (and you thought all I do is bash the Crimson!). And from the University of Austin to certain military academies, some institutions have gone tuition free.

So there’s no reason to pay full price for an expensive university, especially if it isn’t elite. And the loaded and often misleading “elite” designation might be reason enough to avoid the university, even if someone else pays for it.

The good news is plenty of colleges and universities still offer students a good education at a reasonable price. Seek out those schools and reward them with your dollars.

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2. Don’t Waste Time

What’s worse than leaving college deep in debt?

Finding yourself deep in debt and realizing you just wasted one, two, four, maybe even seven years of your life. Think of the opportunity cost. What might you have been doing instead? What skills and experiences might you have amassed?

I’ve written about my experience as a homeschool parent, and one benefit to homeschooling is being connected to a network of people who have older kids. My wife and I get to see the different ways our “mentor” families have approached educational experimentation. One pretty common path is that students enroll in college courses, often via junior colleges, during their high school years.

The open secret among homeschoolers is that traditional schools often lard up days with nonsense. When you strip that away, families are often surprised with all the time they have. One smart way to use that time is to earn an associate degree. Afterward students might opt for a gap year or maybe they’ll work for a while. If they want to pursue a bachelor’s degree, they’re only looking at another two years.

The “should I go to college?” calculation changes when the time commitment is only two years. Also consider that the much-discussed shift away from hiring based on diplomas has, so far, not amounted to much. Yes, plenty of high-profile companies, from Apple to Walmart, have made good progress towards skills-based hiring, but they seem to be exceptions. According to one extensive Harvard Business School study, not even one out of 700 new hires has benefitted from degree-free hiring.

If so many employers still care so much about the sheepskin, and if students can bang out the requirements in a couple of years, then it’s easier to say “why not?”

Don’t waste time also means avoiding the rather long list of majors that have been corrupted by social justice extremism. Generally speaking, the hard sciences are the least likely to be corrupted. On the other end of the spectrum, you’ll find disciplines such as anthropology, sociology, and anything that includes the word “studies.”

Economics is often a good choice especially since seeing the big picture is sort of built into the discipline (e.g. examining benefits and costs, appreciating unintended consequences). And I still believe that, done right, a liberal arts education remains one of the best time investments. Done right, it’s one of the best ways young people can learn how to think clearly, deeply, and independently.

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3. Don’t Waste Your Mind

Many colleges have disgraced themselves in recent decades. From the outside, they might still look like institutions that value open inquiry and the pursuit of truth, but don’t let the impressive-looking campuses fool you. What goes on inside the classroom often smacks of anti-intellectualism. Too often colleges teach students what to think, not how to think. They coddle their minds, cash their parents’ checks, and eventually send them into the world as human veal.

But guess what?

Some people within academia really do understand all of this. Some have actually paid attention. Some now pitch their schools as alternatives to the degraded colleges that continue to churn out smugnorant diploma-holders. Some have even founded new institutions to appeal to those who won’t just let their kids sleepwalk from high school into any college with a name that will look impressive on a bumper sticker.

Yes, many institutions have disgraced themselves — so avoid the bad colleges and reward the good ones! Plenty of organizations, including FIRE and this here substack, have emerged to help parents and students sift through the mud slop and find tiny pieces of gold.

Remember, get specific. You just have to find one college that works for you and your family. Then you can get back to griping about higher ed “in general.”

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