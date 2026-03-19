The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

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Margo Margan's avatar
Margo Margan
36m

Not related to the topic at hand, but I just wanted to say I love the idea of this debate series! It’s fun to see the topics examined from both angles.

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
2h

There is no one size fits all in a country of 330 million.

I can say for myself as a former teacher and now a retired tradesman, the skilled trades require more smarts and rationality than teaching.

We know what we have experienced, and none of us have experienced more than a tiny fraction of all of mankind's experiences. None of has read more than a tiny fraction of all the books. If you learn nothing else, learn how little you know.

I had a thought recently, studying for a PhD is a form of tunnel vision.

Here's a piece I wrote recently that delves into what teachers don't know:

https://individualistsunite.substack.com/p/what-i-learned-after-i-quit-teaching?r=z324w

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