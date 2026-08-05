The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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NV's avatar
NV
12hEdited

The argument: "Will this degree lead to a job?" is the wrong question. Ask about skills, experience, cultural exposure, resilience, and graduate outcomes instead.

Here's why that argument fails.

First, skills. Universities say they teach transferable skills, but their standards are often outdated because government accreditation can't keep up... just try modernising those unit standards...! Critical thinking- the thing that keeps our democracy safe and people free (and free from scams and other terrible life choices) -is being removed from courses. It's now seen as white, racist, or oppressive. The irony is that this push comes from DEI/Marxist ideology that is itself totalitarian and wants to stop people from thinking clearly, stupid people are dependant people and easy tio lead. (Also proof if you remove enough history and context you can fool anyone into any atrocious ideology.... Again, schools not doing what they should do...keeping students free and maintaining a liberal democracy that adheres to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights... now also a document seen as a colonialist idea! because it's the only document that stops totalitarianism in all of its forms! fascism communism theocracy technocracy.... but I digress)

Communication is only taught within approved limits. Problem-solving is restricted; your opinions only matter if they're the right ones. You can learn more through volunteering, reading, or YouTube without going into debt. If a degree doesn't offer something you can't get cheaper elsewhere, it's not worth the cost.

Second, discovery. Students might find new paths. But that's an expensive experiment setting up a life of debt!. And it's questionable whether universities actually help with this. Most design students don't stick with design but they absolutely get saddled with a 30K plus debt. With AI replacing entry-level creative work, the chance of them picking up work gets smaller every year. Discovery is only valuable if it leads somewhere.

Third, experience. Internships matter. But if they're unpaid or not guaranteed, the student bears the risk. The university takes zero responsibility. Meanwhile, AI is the new intern. Hiring is down. Job losses are up. Universities are preparing students for a market that no longer exists.

Fourth, cultural exposure. This is hollow. Universities treat diversity as a checkbox. Real maturity comes from genuine disagreement, not mandatory training, groupthink, and indoctrination. Dissent is shut down. Students aren't exposed to diverse views—they're given a script. I know this firsthand. I never went to university. No bachelor's degree. I had work experience, built a portfolio, taught myself through YouTube and other life experience, walked in, and was accepted straight into a master's program and passed. That proves you don't need university for this. It's totally possible to educate yourself for free.

Fifth, resilience. Universities protect students from discomfort. Trigger warnings and safe spaces don't build resilience. They build fragility. Graduates can't handle real-world challenges because they were never allowed to face them.

But onto culture....

Society used to provide these things for free. Volunteering. Community organizations. Apprenticeships. On-the-job training. You didn't need a university and you don't need to get into debt with a university to do these. You can do these for free.

Universities exist because societies invest in them to produce a skilled population. That's the deal. Public money goes into education so graduates contribute productively to the economy. If a degree doesn't deliver that, it's failing its social contract. It's not there for lifestyle choices. It's there to create productive, upstanding citizens who benefit society. That privilege to go is subsidised and resting on the backs of others in the hope that it will benefit their life too.

Anything that isn't real skill-building should be stripped out. No DEI bureaucracy. No administrative bloat. No ideological capture. Just actual education that produces actual outcomes.

Universities are trying to sound relevant. They're singing a swan song. Because they've got far more competition these days. Learning platforms like YouTube, Coursera, Udemy, and others offer the same content for a fraction of the cost—or free. You can learn design, coding, business, philosophy, anything, without ever setting foot on a campus. The university's monopoly on knowledge is over. And they know it. So they shift the conversation away from jobs and towards vague concepts like "resilience" and "cultural exposure" because they can't compete on actual outcomes anymore.

"Will this degree lead to a job?" is not the wrong question. It's the most important one.

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Er0c's avatar
Er0c
10h

what a croc...............find the steepest hill and climb it

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