‘Will This Degree Lead to a Job?’ is the Wrong Question. Here’s What You Should Ask Instead
Five better questions for choosing a university course—and preparing for an unpredictable world
By Cherine Fahd
It is the season of university open days and study decisions for Year 12 students.
As an academic, the question I get asked most by students and parents is, “Will this degree lead to a job?”
It is understandable. However, it isn’t necessarily the right question to ask as young people consider what course will suit them best.
Focusing solely on immediate job prospects (“degree equals job”) can limit the understanding of what university courses actually provide.
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What is a Degree For?
A degree isn’t merely a gateway to employment, it’s the foundation for a life of professional and personal development.
Students often begin a university course with a specific career path in mind, only to discover new interests that lead them in unexpected directions.
For example, a student might start a design degree dreaming of becoming a fashion designer, only to find the demands of the industry clash with their introverted nature. Instead, they might discover a passion for sustainable textiles, a field requiring meticulous material research.
Their design degree didn’t lead to one end point, but gave them the opportunities to learn what they were really suited to, and the skills to pursue it.
Not About Becoming an Expert in One Thing
University education is also not just about mastering a subject, it’s about acquiring transferable skills, such as problem solving, communication and the ability to work in diverse situations with diverse people.
It is also about developing critical thinking and the ability to assess evidence. These skills can then be applied to many ideas and issues.
In today’s unpredictable, technology-driven world, new jobs emerge quickly, while others fade away. A university degree should equip students with the adaptability to navigate these changes, rather than simply slotting into existing job categories.
So, instead of asking whether a degree will directly lead to a job, consider these following five questions.
1. What Skills Will I Develop in This Program?
Creative degrees, for example, encourage critical thinking, creativity, technical skills, and the ability to articulate and present ideas, skills that are highly valued across many fields.
An arts or health sciences degree may also encourage valuable critical thinking and research skills.
2. Are There Opportunities for Practical Experience?
Look for courses that offer internships, industry projects and practical workshops. These experiences help students build professional networks and gain insights about what they really like (and don’t like) about different types of work.
3. Will the Course Expose Me to Diverse Cultural Contexts?
Consider programs that offer international exchange opportunities. These experiences can be transformative, broadening students’ cultural perspectives and enhancing their sensitivity and awareness to diverse cultural environments. They also cultivate maturity and independence by challenging students to navigate unfamiliar environments with their peers.
4. How Does this Course Encourage Resilience and Lifelong Learning?
Seek out courses that emphasise creativity, experimentation, independent thinking and teach in hands-on learning environments.
Such courses teach students to cope with change — a skill they will need in fast-evolving workplaces. It also prepare students for a lifetime of continuous learning, which is essential for sustained career growth and personal development.
5. What Have Recent Graduates Done with This Degree?
Exploring the diverse paths of graduates can provide a realistic view of a degree’s possibilities.
On open days, seek out workshops and current students and staff. Ask about further study options — do students in a certain course often need (or want) to do postgraduate study?
And remember
Whatever students choose to study it’s important they do something they are truly interested in. Education can and should be enjoyable.
Cherine Fahd is Associate Head of School at the School of Design, University of Technology Sydney. This essay first appeared at The Conversation, a nonprofit, independent news organization dedicated to unlocking the knowledge of researchers and scientists for the public good.
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The argument: "Will this degree lead to a job?" is the wrong question. Ask about skills, experience, cultural exposure, resilience, and graduate outcomes instead.
Here's why that argument fails.
First, skills. Universities say they teach transferable skills, but their standards are often outdated because government accreditation can't keep up... just try modernising those unit standards...! Critical thinking- the thing that keeps our democracy safe and people free (and free from scams and other terrible life choices) -is being removed from courses. It's now seen as white, racist, or oppressive. The irony is that this push comes from DEI/Marxist ideology that is itself totalitarian and wants to stop people from thinking clearly, stupid people are dependant people and easy tio lead. (Also proof if you remove enough history and context you can fool anyone into any atrocious ideology.... Again, schools not doing what they should do...keeping students free and maintaining a liberal democracy that adheres to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights... now also a document seen as a colonialist idea! because it's the only document that stops totalitarianism in all of its forms! fascism communism theocracy technocracy.... but I digress)
Communication is only taught within approved limits. Problem-solving is restricted; your opinions only matter if they're the right ones. You can learn more through volunteering, reading, or YouTube without going into debt. If a degree doesn't offer something you can't get cheaper elsewhere, it's not worth the cost.
Second, discovery. Students might find new paths. But that's an expensive experiment setting up a life of debt!. And it's questionable whether universities actually help with this. Most design students don't stick with design but they absolutely get saddled with a 30K plus debt. With AI replacing entry-level creative work, the chance of them picking up work gets smaller every year. Discovery is only valuable if it leads somewhere.
Third, experience. Internships matter. But if they're unpaid or not guaranteed, the student bears the risk. The university takes zero responsibility. Meanwhile, AI is the new intern. Hiring is down. Job losses are up. Universities are preparing students for a market that no longer exists.
Fourth, cultural exposure. This is hollow. Universities treat diversity as a checkbox. Real maturity comes from genuine disagreement, not mandatory training, groupthink, and indoctrination. Dissent is shut down. Students aren't exposed to diverse views—they're given a script. I know this firsthand. I never went to university. No bachelor's degree. I had work experience, built a portfolio, taught myself through YouTube and other life experience, walked in, and was accepted straight into a master's program and passed. That proves you don't need university for this. It's totally possible to educate yourself for free.
Fifth, resilience. Universities protect students from discomfort. Trigger warnings and safe spaces don't build resilience. They build fragility. Graduates can't handle real-world challenges because they were never allowed to face them.
But onto culture....
Society used to provide these things for free. Volunteering. Community organizations. Apprenticeships. On-the-job training. You didn't need a university and you don't need to get into debt with a university to do these. You can do these for free.
Universities exist because societies invest in them to produce a skilled population. That's the deal. Public money goes into education so graduates contribute productively to the economy. If a degree doesn't deliver that, it's failing its social contract. It's not there for lifestyle choices. It's there to create productive, upstanding citizens who benefit society. That privilege to go is subsidised and resting on the backs of others in the hope that it will benefit their life too.
Anything that isn't real skill-building should be stripped out. No DEI bureaucracy. No administrative bloat. No ideological capture. Just actual education that produces actual outcomes.
Universities are trying to sound relevant. They're singing a swan song. Because they've got far more competition these days. Learning platforms like YouTube, Coursera, Udemy, and others offer the same content for a fraction of the cost—or free. You can learn design, coding, business, philosophy, anything, without ever setting foot on a campus. The university's monopoly on knowledge is over. And they know it. So they shift the conversation away from jobs and towards vague concepts like "resilience" and "cultural exposure" because they can't compete on actual outcomes anymore.
"Will this degree lead to a job?" is not the wrong question. It's the most important one.
what a croc...............find the steepest hill and climb it