“The LGBTQ brain chemistry is more likely to develop mental illnesses,” two student members of my high school’s Gay-Straight Alliance said to me, with proud smiles.

“But that doesn’t mean there’s something wrong. Just different!”

I could not believe what I had heard.

But I was straight, and these students were gay, so I assumed they must be right. Neurodiversity was an uncomfortable topic for me after being misdiagnosed with autism. I assumed I was just being ableist, unable to see others as “just different.” So, I swallowed my doubts.

Why write about this incident now? It’s not my job to comment on it. It’s not even affecting me personally.

I first got into writing to share my story surrounding my misdiagnosis. I was committed to only discussing what affected me directly, a mental health overdiagnosis, and otherwise lay low. I didn’t want to become an activist in the “anti-woke” sphere. The waters seemed too muddy, too gray, too risky. I usually tuned out during debates among my peers—especially concerning trans issues, which I lack a strong stance on. Because of this, I kept my “controversial” thoughts quiet. Even if I disagreed, it wasn’t worth starting a fight.

Yet discomfort with my peers’ conversation burned in me for years.

LGBT+ groups had fought a long, hard battle to stop homosexuality from being considered a mental disorder. This should have been one of the GSA’s first teachings. Even I had known this going in, but instead of speaking up I bit my tongue and blindly followed whatever the most “woke” person in the room had said.

I felt ashamed.

I could not let this go. I needed to make amends. I could not allow others to be coerced into believing such a sick farce, especially young, gay, students who might believe it about themselves.

I had to know where my peers found this information. It seemed like the tip of a much more sinister iceberg. I started hammering, hammering, hammering at that iceberg.

I am not the most qualified voice on this subject, far from it. I’m glad there are enough critics here to put me in my place. I’m not a researcher, I’m not a psychologist, I’m not “LGBTQ+.”

But I think I’ve found something in this iceberg too vital to ignore.

I fear there is a risk of sexual orientation once again being seen as synonymous with mental illness. Activism seems to be slowly conflating gender identity, sexual orientation, and neurodivergence. Gender and sexual orientation were already branded as unified in my high school’s culture under the “LGBTQ+” moniker. This moniker, and neurodivergence, seem charted for a collision course.

The first alarm bells that went off for me came after learning more about the subject of gender identity. The transgender world reminds me eerily of the culture surrounding my autism misdiagnosis. Both groups seem obsessed with their minority traits, making these their entire identity. In the case of autism, rather than being seen as a disorder, it is embraced to call oneself “quirky.” This self-diagnosis is taken up without thought for the consequences. I figured the issues must be linked.

I was right. I had first seen autism tied to both gender identity and sexual orientation in a piece from an autistic organization I closely followed due to my misdiagnosis, the ASAN (Autistic Self-Advocacy Network), which claims:

Autistic people are queer, and autistic people are trans—in fact, statistically speaking, autistic people are actually more likely to be queer and trans. We are in every community, and we always have been.

Articles often misleadingly imply normal behaviors like using art to escape are autistic symptoms. I witnessed the impact of these articles firsthand through my own misdiagnosis. This piece, and others like it, could create a similar impact on the populations it lumps together without consideration.

I’ve since figured out why this subject fires me up so much when I have no business being here.

Misdiagnosis of mental disorders? This is personal.

It seems all too easy for someone to come away with the assumption that being gay is symptomatic of disorders if they stumble across a statement like, “autistic people are more likely to be queer,” without any further explanation.

While living with my misdiagnosis, I remember feeling like I had no real self, that all of my talents, hobbies, and contributions stemmed from my alleged autism. The autistic community made every small thing about me into a symptom, even when it was something as mundane as needing time alone. I don’t want that happen to anyone else.

This is a part of my fight to stand up against this miasma of over-pathologization. Much as I want to come away from this piece saying my former classmates were just a few odd-edged cases, this unfortunately isn’t the truth. The more I’ve looked into the issue, the more startling anecdotes I’ve managed to uncover.

And the worst of it came from the last place I’d ever expected.

Ideas like those mentioned above have been gaining ground in the gifted education community, the place where I began my writing career—the place that had been one of the last places on Earth to recognize issues surrounding misdiagnosis.

The place that was once my home has now become the biggest source of wrongful diagnosis I have ever seen. It’s now been overrun by talk of Twice-Exceptionality and even something called “Thrice-Exceptionality.”

But the gifted education activists made a big mistake. They forgot people like me were watching.