About a year ago, when our culture was abuzz with talk of a “vibe shift,” I decided to play the cranky contrarian and lay out my unsystematic case for pessimism (I would prefer to call it realism). I offered up a grab bag of reasons why we shouldn’t expect a return to sanity anytime soon.

So now that a year has passed, how have my predictions held up? Very well, unfortunately.

See below for some reflections and verdicts.

And yes, judging my own predictions does not exactly leave me in the position of neutral observer. So please feel free to rip apart (or agree with) my assessments.

I would love to be converted to Team Optimism. In fact, my colleague Hector Herrera will attempt that next week.

So stay tuned for his response to this post.

Now onto the doom and gloom!

1. Most suppression of wrongthink is unseen , and unseen suppression will likely continue.

I see this as an enduring truism, and it’s probably the Cancel Culture-related theme I harp on the most. (Since points 1,2 and 3 are closely related, I’ll address all three together.) That the suppression of wrongthink is mostly unseen remains a hugely under-appreciated point, which is somewhat odd because it should be evident to just about all of us.