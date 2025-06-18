The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

1h

Our Moms would have gotten along famously! I actually got an A in Home Economics when we traded places with the girls (they took shop, while we cooked, ironed and sewed). Maybe the funniest was Mom trying to impart enough cooking knowledge "so you don't starve when you're on your own." I'm minimally capable, but I never really took to it like some men do. My Dad was the best auto mechanic I've ever known. He tried to teach me, but I was truly painful to watch. I can do stuff, but it usually results in blood loss and serious profanity. (Remarkably, in all the years I watched him work I don't think I ever heard him swear!) However disappointing I turned out, I always appreciated their efforts when I was grown.

3h

Imagine the functional world we would be living in, if all mothers were like that!

