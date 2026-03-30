The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

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LB - The Happy Underachiever's avatar
LB - The Happy Underachiever
3h

It's heartening to that see most students didn't want to incorporate AI into their writing. I like following writers that have a distinctive voice. As Substack gets more popular, a lot of AI-influenced writing is starting to crowd everything out and I tend to just skip those essays. You can see how AI writes in the same patterns and rhythms. It's like listening to the same song over and over again.

I see it on YouTube scripts too...... if they just had a human editor to tone down the AI-script, the video would be so much better. That might be the next new job - human editor focused on making everything sound less -AI-ey.

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1 reply by Ted Balaker
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Share Your Story
5h

A friend has developed an AI prompt training software developed in partnership with the Harvard Innovation Lab. Found at Zolvay.ai.

Zolvay Systems is a platform that addresses both sides of the AI adoption problem — people who are too resistant to use AI tools, and people who use them in ways that create real organizational risk. Through low-friction, automated daily exercises, Zolvay builds adaptability and capability that work with any AI tool, in any role.

Zolvay has identified me as a Theorist. Theorists approach co-intelligence with insatiable intellectual curiosity. They see AI as a thinking partner for exploring abstract concepts and building mental models. Analytical and objective, they excel at finding logical inconsistencies and novel theoretical connections. It describes me perfectly.

At nearly 74, I have been a researcher and writer since high school. I enjoy AI, using Claude via Perplexity, because it saves me research time that I can use for thinking.

However, high school and college students do need the time to learn who they are as researchers, writers, and most importantly, thinkers. If I could wave a magic wand, I would have those three items incorporated into a curriculum that would better prepare them for the future.

Because, as is often said, AI isn't going anywhere.

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