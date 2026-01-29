On the day of our green card interview at the U.S. consulate in Montreal, my wife and I sat quietly in the waiting area, watching names being called to windows and lives pivot in small, bureaucratic increments. It was not yet ten in the morning, and the room was nearly full.

Above the interview windows were small photographs of the American flag. Not large, not dramatic. Just there—quiet reminders of what the room was for.

Everyone there seemed to understand the gravity of the occasion. We were dressed more carefully than usual. So were a few more people. A couple in their mid-thirties sat a few rows away from us, both clearly prepared. The man wore a tailored suit, a pocket square folded just so. The woman had heels on. They spoke quietly, the way people do when they know something important is at stake. From the fragments of conversation, it was clear he was headed south for a serious job—one of those opportunities that rearranges a life.

Nearby, an Indian couple sat close together, equally formal, equally focused, slightly nervous. Further back, a middle-aged couple kept their two young daughters occupied while keeping one eye on the interview windows. We all held the same thing in our laps: folders, envelopes, documents carefully assembled and guarded. The uniform of aspiration.

It was a cross-section of people from different places, at different stages of life, gathered for the same reason: to be considered. To be admitted. To begin something new.

Becoming American

I am writing this from a small Texas community that, in less than two months, my wife and I will call home.