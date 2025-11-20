My parents and a vital part of our homeschooling team.

After getting shot by enemy fire he had to eject, but as he floated toward the ocean he was now even more vulnerable.

The enemy began firing again, but a helicopter swooped in. Somehow it absorbed enough fire to shield him and still managed to remain airborne.

It sped away, and that’s how a Vietnam vet named Joe survived his closest call.

One day not too long ago, my son spent an afternoon at his grandparents’ house listening to Joe tell his story. My son loved it—he even got to examine Joe’s medals and photos from many years ago.

The afternoon with Joe was organized by Joe’s friends, Vic and Angie Balaker, who also happen to be my parents. Joe was something of a guest lecturer as my parents have told my son many of their own stories. My wife and I homeschool our son, so he gets to spend more time with his grandparents than he otherwise would.

I don’t want to make homeschooling sound idyllic. It’s far from that. It can be frustrating and exhausting. But homeschooling does offer plenty of benefits, and some of the least appreciated are the socialization benefits. In the past, I’ve addressed free play and the freedom to be uncool, but today is all about mixing.