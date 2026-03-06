Racist! Sexist! Traitor!

Call them dodges, debate doomers, conversation killers, or ad hominem attacks, we’ve all encountered all kinds of them. They’re almost like magic spells. Say them out loud and you can make all the hard work involved in thinking and debating disappear.

In some circles, describing someone as conservative is all it takes to convince others to dismiss the speaker’s point of view. In other circles, you could produce the same effect by labeling someone a liberal. Even a label that used to be a compliment may now deliver a very different kind of impact. These days calling people experts might actually discredit their views.

Now consider an ad hominem that has become very popular in recent years — white supremacist.