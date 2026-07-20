The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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Jason Brain's avatar
Jason Brain
2h

Some professors would insist that all laptops be closed during lectures, and they were totally right to insist on this as all you had to do was walk to the back of the room and see the girls were always looking at designer boots (not sure why it was always boots) and the guys were either playing games or just doing homework to get ahead.

Beyond the classroom, writing by hand enables very powerful mind-body effects that can facilitate borderline-magical healing effects too. That all said, typing is fun for its speed, but I have no doubt writing is better in the context of learning.

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