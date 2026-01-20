I’ve written about my son’s love of reading in previous essays, and I’m also an avid reader. I’m usually in the middle of one or two fiction books (different genres) and one or two nonfiction books concurrently on topics such as neuroscience, parenting, and child development.

The nonfiction behemoth I just picked up today is The Book of Man: Readings on a Path to Manhood by William J. Bennett. Since I was born with two X-chromosomes, I try to be very self-aware of how I may parent with a female perspective. The last thing I want to do is stunt my son’s XY-development because I interpret the situation differently or am influenced to helicopter by what other moms say to do. I don’t want him to be entitled, coddled, or lazy — all traits that a “good man” is not.

Unlike my son, I hated reading as a child. It wasn’t until I was in college that I started reading fiction for pleasure, but at a slow rate. Maybe only a book or three for the year. And it wasn’t until I was a young, working adult that I bought my first book written by a Korean-American author.

In 2007, I walked into the Barnes and Noble on 82nd and Broadway and was shocked to see a table full of Free Food for Millionaires by an author named Min Jin Lee. I immediately bought it because of the Korean name proudly displayed on the front cover and because it wasn’t historical fiction. The story took place in contemporary America. The characters were like me!

Reading Novels Became World Learning

When Lee’s bestseller novel Pachinko came out ten years later, I was already a huge fan of her work. I even sent her an email (no response). Pachinko was historical fiction, but by 2017 I had developed a love of that genre. I would grab any novel or memoir whose story took place in Asia during the last century. That is how I really learned about the effects of the Pacific War, Cultural Revolution, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War for the average person in Japan, Korea, China, Singapore, Shanghai, and Vietnam. These types of books written in English by first and second generation immigrants have only recently been popping up just in the last decade. Lee reveals her thesis statement in the first line of Pachinko:

History has failed us, but no matter.

Over the next several years, I immersed myself in books and writing. After I read a book, I would head to YouTube to search for interviews with the author where I would find out that many of these historical fiction books were based on true family stories. These writers wrote their stories to document their family and cultural history so the rest of us could learn. Unfortunately, I don’t think we have yet. Have we failed history?

When elitists talk about equity and power to the people, it sounds victimless. But it’s gut-wrenching when you read about characters who get kicked out of their homes by Viet Cong supporters bent on seizing property from anyone deemed to be bourgeoisie. In other scenes, people are arbitrarily murdered in front of children’s eyes. You don’t realize how violent “redistribution of wealth” can be until you read how it plays out in a story.

I regretted moving out of the city because Min Jin Lee had begun teaching writing workshops in the city. I thought to myself, “I should have been born twenty years later. I would have been her student.” I wistfully imagined being in that “writing scene” with all those other cool Asian-American kids getting published, being artsy and creative, and spending their days discoursing on current liberal and cultural trends. But I was now a parent, so my days were structured around storytime at the library and nap times.

I’m a Target Demographic for Elitist Groupthink

Now, nearly another ten years later, my Min Jin Lee fandom has fizzled to frost.

Today, a friend in my bookclub posted a link in our group chat. It was for Min Jin Lee’s latest essay in Vogue, an opinion piece titled My Hope For Mayor Mamdani. My friend started her post with “I love that Lee Min Jin is working with Mamdani’s team!” Sadly, this was not shocking to me.

Nearly all my Korean-American female friends are Democrats. Lifelong social messaging conditions minorities to believe we must vote a certain way. It becomes your truth, just like the children of North Korea believe their Dear Leader can never be wrong, no matter what he says. After believing in “your truth” for so long, you simply stop questioning it. You sign on to the groupthink because you want to be like your friends, like your hero authors.

So many of us pretend to be experts in social politics because we want to be seen as intelligent, worldly. We espouse whatever the channel we happen to watch proclaims because it’s the channel our social cohort is watching. In truth, we’re too busy making money to stop, think, and reflect on what’s really going on. In truth, my friends and I probably fall onto the elitist rung on the social hierarchy ladder. Coastal city — check. Post-graduate level education — check. Affluent — check.

I went along with whatever they went along with until I started reading historical fiction and realized the world is not so black and white. The world cannot be divided neatly into oppressor and oppressed. How shocked I was to learn of South Korea’s own atrocities against its own citizens in its modern history and in other countries like Vietnam. South Korea doesn’t neatly fall into the victim camp. No one country or person does.

My friends are all well-educated, financially fit, heavily vaccinated, very caring and most are married with children. They are my social friends for girls’ nights, my bookclub friends for long discussions, and my mom friends for family events. I’ve known some of them since elementary school. They are doctors, lawyers, authors, managerial directors, entrepreneurs, and board members. They are the ones I would look up to if I were a 20-something college student today. And because of that, I am thankful I was not born twenty years later.

When Your Hero Disappoints You

Our group chats are peppered with “Orange Man” comments. Many posts highlight the outrage of the day. After the Charlie Kirk assassination, I read shared posts full of “what about?” arguments. Recently, I glanced at recent posts by friends showcasing their mask-wearing while on a plane.

None of that is shocking to me. What is shocking is that Min Jin Lee is pro-socialist. After all, she comes from a country that was split in two and is technically still at war because of communism. In her essay, she writes:

In a time when asylum–seekers and immigrants are being hunted for sport and disappeared, humans are despised and ridiculed for having descended from an impoverished country, and basic human needs have become luxury items for ordinary people, New Yorkers said, Why not? Why not change the hierarchy? Why not give younger people room to grow their future? Here, a 34-year-old Uganda-born, Asian-American, Muslim immigrant can show up with enormous ideas and get a shot at the most important and thankless job in a city of 8.5 million people … So this seonbae is rooting for Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani.

Lee explains the Korean term seonbae:

In Korea, where hierarchy determines many relationships, any person who is junior to you in experience in school, work, or field, is your hoobae. If you are senior to the person, you are the seonbae. Mayor Zohran Mamdani is my hoobae from The Bronx High School of Science. I am his seonbae.

Her support for Mamdani is misplaced. And it saddens me. No, it terrifies me that her students, many of whom are Asian-American, look up to Lee and value her opinions without question.

Nearly 80 years ago, another young, charismatic, smiling socialist leader made lofty promises. Kim Il Sung promised free healthcare, free education, and equality for all the poor peasants of Korea.

Here are some of Mamdani’s words Lee heard in the freezing cold on the first day of the new year.

We will draw this city closer together. We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.

Besides a four-year stint in Japan and the first few years of life in South Korea, Min Jin Lee has lived in New York City most of her life. Maybe Vogue sees her as a safe “marginalized” guest writer. She’s an Eight Percenter, an immigrant woman of color and that makes her a darling in the literary world. Yet another immigrant woman of color wouldn’t be given the same opportunity from Vogue.

Yeonmi Park defected from North Korea. She’s also Lee’s hoobae, and an author.

At a recent talk at Texas A&M, Park discussed the socialist playbook her grandparents fell for and how her fellow Ivy-League students are falling for Mamdani.

Even though Park is younger than both Lee and me, I see Park as Lee’s seonbae — as my seonbae. Park has much more world experience than I have. To borrow some language from Lee, I am changing the hierarchy. Age doesn’t necessarily bring wisdom.

She grew up in North Korea, so Park has already suffered under the “warmth of collectivism.” As immigrants, Lee and her family thrived under America’s “rugged individualism.” Why then would Lee publicly support someone who states:

I was elected as a democratic socialist and I will govern as a democratic socialist. I will not abandon my principles for fear of being deemed radical.

Park noted that in North Korea, there isn’t even the term “I” in the language. There is no concept of the self, only the collective with the government being god. The worst thing anyone could be called in that communist regime is to be individualistic.

Mamdani is coloring individualism in a negative light, describing it as being “frigid.” If Mamdani has his way, being called individualistic will be worse than being called a racist. Being anti-semitic is already painted with pastel colors on college campuses.

Where’s the Love for Your Brother-in-Christ?

In an author interview a few years back, Min Jin Lee discussed her writing routine. She said she started every morning reading the Bible. She reiterated this daily Bible reading habit on an InterVarsity Press (IVP) podcast from 2024. While reflecting on her accolades and accomplishments, Lee said they’re “nothing compared to feeling that you’re a loved and accepted child of God.”

Yet I couldn’t find any proof of her denouncing the assassination of another prominent child of God — Charlie Kirk. To me, Kirk’s killing felt like he was “hunted for sport.” He was “disappeared” in front of everyone.

I actually unfollowed Lee on social media years ago during Covid because her posts got too political, too scolding on masks. The final straw was that she was against the Students for Fair Admissions vs. Harvard lawsuit. During a Q&A after her Pachinko release, Lee was asked about her thoughts on the lawsuit. She didn’t agree with SFFA suing Harvard over the university’s “holistic” admissions process.

Lee went to Yale 1986. I wonder how she would feel if she were applying to Yale in 2014 as a poor Korean-American student when the lawsuit was first filed. She probably wouldn’t have been accepted. The rich Uganda-born Muslim immigrant probably would have taken her spot before her college essay was even read. It wouldn’t even have mattered if her SAT scores were 200 points higher.

Finding Inspiration from Others

Surprisingly, California has someone in government I do agree with — Republican Congresswoman Young Kim. She recently delivered these words from the House floor:

As a Korean-American woman who grew up in the aftermath of the Korean War, I have witnessed the horrors of socialism firsthand. If you want to see the difference between socialism and freedom, just look at the Korean peninsula at night. South Korea shines with opportunity. North Korea is trapped in darkness. As socialist ideas gain traction here at home, and as our nation’s largest city and financial capital has elected not just a socialist but a communist as mayor, we must firmly demand our capitalist free market system which empowers Americans of all backgrounds to achieve freedom, opportunity, and prosperity.

Lee’s third novel is coming out this year. I intend to read it because a good story with good writing is still worth reading, no matter the politics of the author. If I refused to read any books by authors that differed from me politically, my reading list of Asian-American authors would consist of one book: While Time Remains by Yeonmi Park.

And what about my current nonfiction selection?

The Book Of Man is divided into several parts of life: war, work, play, family, polis, and prayer. In his “man in the polis” section, Bennett highlights Ralph Waldo Emerson’s poem A Nation’s Strength. He states that Emerson “believed in the power of individualism” to make a nation great. I do too.

I’ll read Lee’s books (no essays), but I’ll follow Congresswoman Kim’s and William Bennett’s ideas because my ultimate goal is not to have an essay in Vogue or even a bestselling novel, but to raise a good man — one who would denounce evil and celebrate American values such as rugged individualism, self-reliance, and liberty, especially if given a platform to touch the next generation.