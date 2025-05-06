Dear Coddling Movie Community,

Sometimes the enemy is us! I’m happy to share a thoughtful essay by a first-time contributor who identifies a short-sighted tradeoff so many of us parents make.

is a Zillenial who’s passionate about improving the mental health of younger generations. She’s been fortunate to have spent a lot of time outdoors with her grandparents.

That experience has left her with a love of nature and an appreciation for the wisdom spread across generations. In her work she equips young people with the tools to take breaks from technology and find respite in our increasingly busy world.

I know you’ll enjoy LeeAnn’s essay.

All the best,

Ted

Most parents are motivated to protect their children. We want to protect them from mean teachers, mean kids, from scraping their knees or getting stung by that bee.

We want to make sure they don’t get kidnapped and aren’t around “unsavory characters.” We don’t smoke around them because we know the damaging effects it will have on their lungs. Children are legally prohibited from drinking alcohol and using marijuana or tobacco because we know the negative effects it will have on their developing brains and bodies.

More recently, we are learning that smartphones and social media also have negative impacts on child development. From skyrocketing anxiety and depression diagnoses, to increases in myopia and glasses prescriptions, we know how smartphones, tablets, and screens can hurt our kids. And social media is especially dangerous for our young girls. They are all dangerous. All of these examples have clear, immediate, and long- term impacts on our children.

We are more than happy to ban or limit access to these various dangers. Protecting our kids by limiting their contact with harmful things feels natural. But sometimes, in our effort to protect, we restrict too much. We prioritize the immediate risk of perceived danger over growth.

Where Are All the Kids?

You’ve probably noticed empty neighborhood parks.

Perhaps you’re a teacher and have noticed the amount of peer-to-peer conflict is higher or that children are having increasingly hard times sitting in their seats and focusing on their lessons. If you work with children in any capacity, you are likely aware that their abilities to think critically, problem-solve, and even be creative are seriously under-developed.

Unfortunately, this is common.

And while phones play a big part in that, so does prohibiting our children from going outside, restricting engagement in free play, and telling them the three great untruths (Exposure to adversity should be avoided, you should always trust your emotions, and life is a battle between good people and evil people.)

But for now, it’s easier to ban cell phones at school than it is to let children get the free-play they need. It’s easier to have children indoors under constant supervision than it is to face the anxiety that comes with letting children develop their independence through unsupervised play. It’s easier to let society tell your kids what to believe than it is to instill lifelong values that lead them to become resilient, peace-filled, lifelong learners.

Thinking Short and Long

Parents want what is best for their children in the long-term.

We know that short-term suffering can lead to long-term gains. We can think of many examples that prove short-term suffering is worth the long-term gains. Think of sports practices, studying for tests, or eating gross vegetables because they’re “good for you.” We can all logically acknowledge the benefit of a short-term struggle for a long-term gain. And while many parents would say they value long-term health for their child, their actions often prioritize safety over anything else.

Think about little Tommy.

He wants to help you with dinner. Maybe he’s eight or nine-years-old. You tell him that he can help you by getting the water boiling. While he’s watching the pot and stirring the water and hoping to see some bubbles soon, you notice that he’s getting too close to the stove top and you think, “Oh my goodness! He put his hand so close to the burner! He’s going to burn himself.” So you tell him, “That’s enough. Get down and go into the other room. It’s not safe for you.”

Or think about little Sarah.

She wants to ride her bike down to the park to play with some of her friends. She’s ridden her bike to the park with you before, so she knows how to get there and it’s just down the block.

Even though everyday activities, such as driving in a car, expose her to more danger, all you can think is, “What if someone snatches her up and I never see my daughter again?” So you tell her, “No, honey, it’s not safe for you to go on your own. You’ll have to wait until someone can go with you.”

Despite the fact that Tommy and Sarah could be learning important life skills and gaining independence, the idea that there could be risk is enough to dissuade many parents from giving their kids the opportunity to grow. The immediate risk of perceived danger is prioritized higher than the development of growth.

The key word here is perceived.

Warming Up to Free Play

Many parents are also afraid to let their kids play in their backyard without supervision. They fear slivers, scraped knees, concussions, broken bones, and so on. So their children enter into organized sports (which is not free-play, by the way) because it’s “safer.” There’s an adult around to make sure that no one gets injured. Except, that’s actually wrong.

Yes, an adult will watch the kids, but organized sports actually have a higher rate of injury than free-play. Despite this, in our American culture it feels more natural to have our kids get an injury while supervised than it does to let our kids explore their boundaries unsupervised, even if they come home without injury.

At least if our child is under supervision, there is an adult around who could possibly intervene to help prevent the harm. That’s the idea anyway. Unfortunately, constant supervision prohibits children from ever learning the limits of their bodies and expanding their abilities.

Of course, free play comes with its own risks. I get that. There might not be someone around to intervene before a child gets hurt. Your little baby might get her feelings hurt by another kid on the playground. But maybe your children will develop better balance, a better sense of the abilities of their body, and the ability to navigate conflict well.

When kids have the opportunity to engage in free play they gain the ability to be creative, deal with boredom, think critically, regulate their emotions, and navigate complex social situations. They also gain immense benefits regarding their physical health, from better sensory tolerance, to stronger postural muscles, to healthier eyes. It’s amazing what free play, especially outdoor free play, can do for children.

So yes, we should protect our children from the negative effects of phones and screens, but let’s not stop there. Letting go might make us anxious, but we should let our children play and play freely.