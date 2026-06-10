The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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M G Robeck's avatar
M G Robeck
3h

An important post. Maybe Elizabeth can share her story with the Texan GOP politicians are squelching the speech of students and faculty with left-of-center viewpoints at Texas public universities. Two wrongs don't make a right.

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