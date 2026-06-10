Dear Coddling Movie Community,

As a Gen Z-er who has dealt with many of the same pressures featured in The Coddling Movie, I cannot thank you enough for providing this space to share my perspective.

I’ve also always wanted to use the platform to help others in my generation share their experiences. Today I have the wonderful opportunity of presenting my interview with Elizabeth, a recent college graduate who bravely spoke up for free speech rights on her campus. I hope her story will inspire others to do the same.

But, you should hear about her story from her, not me. So without further ado, let me pass it over to Elizabeth!

Many thanks,

Margo Margan

Introduce yourself for our readers – Who are you, and what is your background?

My name is Elizabeth, and I was a heavily active member on the Student Government Board (SGB) at my university. I loved the work I did on campus, using my platform as a student leader to connect with students and inform them of all the great events and involvement opportunities on campus. Even if I was not in the SGB office or in a meeting, I never shed this responsibility. I loved going to campus functions to connect with students and used social media to keep students aware of everything happening at our university.

More importantly, serving on SGB introduced me to new challenges. It exposed underlying issues within the university leadership few had noticed before. In addressing these issues, I grew in resilience from fighting for free expression and institutional neutrality.

What was the intellectual climate like on campus?

I attended a public, state-funded university in Pennsylvania. Despite it being in a heavily Amish, rural area, my campus was often said to be an “island of blue in a sea of red.” I majored in political science, so I was unfortunate enough to experience the bulk of the left-leaning bias in class discussions of current events.

The new dean of students, who came in starting my senior year, changed many aspects of the campus culture, namely, the freshman convocation ceremony. The fall after I graduated, four objects were presented onstage to the incoming class. A football representing social life, a book for the intellectual side, a clock for career — and most disturbingly, a rainbow-colored hex sign for “civic life.”

I know the school could’ve done better than this. All four values still matter, but they could’ve been represented in a way that didn’t point towards one controversial social justice issue. A pride-colored disk is not the way to represent the civic responsibility of progressive, centrist, and conservative students.

What kind of viewpoint discrimination did you encounter?

The first time I was personally discriminated against because of my conservative beliefs is a vivid memory of mine. I was called into the student government office after my committee meeting. The executive board (E-Board) raised concerns about my personal decision to cover the fill-in pronoun section on my SGB name tag with decorative tape. It was a decision rooted in my personal Christian beliefs.

The board expressed disappointment and suggested I request a reprint of my name tag instead of defacing it. Since most of the executive board met with me privately in a closed office, the meeting gave me the impression I was in serious trouble.

The student government didn’t promote activities in a viewpoint-neutral way. For instance, they promoted student protests against the Trump Administration, the annual Black Lives Matter (BLM) Week and its student march. But they promoted none of the pro-life events on campus.

SGB is a nonpartisan organization, and its role is to represent all students without endorsing controversial political causes. I told SGB how I felt uneasy about this disparity in representation, especially since the board was never supposed to officially endorse such events as a nonpartisan body. Yet, after I mentioned this concern, the dean of students claimed the anti-Trump protests were “not political,” and that they address “a humanitarian issue that students are concerned about.”

If a university can justify promoting only “humanitarian” left-wing protests, then what precedent does that set? Would we also encourage members to attend, hypothetically, a rally advocating for euthanasia? The inconsistency that I saw was morally troubling.

Did the university police speech in off-campus settings such as social media?

My student government had a longstanding social media policy restrain members’ freedom of speech online. Board leaders saw it as a way to maintain the public reputation of the SGB by keeping members out of trouble from posts spreading “hate speech” or bar photos. Other conservative students and I saw it as an infringement on student rights.

Once the board found out I voted Republican in the 2024 presidential election, they did all they could to shut down my social media efforts. Board members proposed new revisions to the social media policy that would require me to seek approval from E-Board before making any posts. I have no doubts the policy was directly aimed at me, as I was the only student leader on the board to use her personal Instagram account to connect to the student body.

It was beyond the board’s power to target anybody for their personal beliefs unrelated to SGB. Even my school’s official student handbook affirmed students’ right to speak publicly and privately without being seen as representing the university. I refused to accept the discrimination and fought against being silenced. Solutions never come from remaining silent. They come when you are the first person in the room to say, “This doesn’t seem right,” and find those who will stand with you.

Eventually, SGB’s social media policy was entirely repealed during my final semester of college due to legal concerns about the First Amendment. When I persevered, I realized I was part of a bigger team who paved the way for future student leaders. With the support of many other people on my campus, I helped abolish my school’s draconic social media policy, reaffirming that students at public universities have the same right to free speech as anyone else.

What about your peers? How did the campus or political culture affect your friendships, if at all?

I will not sugarcoat it when I say that once I began to share my conservative views, I damaged a lot of my connections on campus — including university staff, friends, and student leaders I was previously on good terms with.

My college “friends” from student government treated me differently, or even blocked me, because I had spoken out as a conservative. A staff member whom I loved and worked closely with called me out for “hate speech” once she found out I challenged DEI ideas, saying that me “smearing my beliefs everywhere” had nothing to do with the right to free speech.

Yet, the experience led to something much more valuable than just spending senior year hanging out with “friends” I’d leave behind after graduation anyway because of how different our values were.

Through showing who I truly was and what I believed, I learned who were my true friends in life: the ones who stayed with me beyond college, shared similar principles, and respected me as a person regardless of my politics.

Thanks for reading The Coddling Movie! This post is public so feel free to restack it. Share

Did you raise concerns to administrators at your school? And if yes, what was their response?

After the social media policy was repealed, I thanked the dean of students (who was the faculty advisor of SGB) and the rest of the board for helping me in my efforts.

However, the dean’s response to me made it clear that, even though the policy was abolished, I was not yet out of the woods when it came to viewpoint discrimination. He once again reiterated that no one is isolated from the consequences of their speech. He told me to “think twice before hitting that [post] button.”

Months before, the SGB president warned me, “there are consequences to your actions” — as if I deserved to get a detention for speech.

My personal speech and social media were still being closely watched, even if there was no policy to back it up anymore. Little things I had posted or said long ago were continually revisited by the dean and E-Board. And I was still getting called into the dean’s office for exercising my free speech rights. None of this should’ve ever been justified as holding a student leader “accountable” for exercising a basic constitutional right.

Are there any challenges you still face today even as a graduate?

You don’t know how happy I am now that I can speak out more about these campus issues as an alum. I’m no longer under the free speech limits the student government placed on its members.

But I do not have the same voice that I had before I graduated. Sadly, being an alum also means my voice doesn’t carry the same weight as it did when I was easily recognized across the university as a current student representative with a visible platform.

Since graduating, I’ve tried to stay engaged on social media, and am still trying to find better ways to support conservative students at my alma mater. My concerns are important, and I hope to find a platform to voice them without being brushed aside as “outside” the campus community just because the issues “no longer affect me” as a graduate.

While I may no longer be enrolled, there are still students on campus who deserve the support and advocacy of those who came before them. Graduation does not erase our responsibility to speak up for those who are now facing the same issues we had overcome.