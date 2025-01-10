Today, I’ll consider the story of a 38-year-old man who wants to build a career, get married, and buy a home.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t found a career or a wife, and he’s currently renting an apartment with three roommates.

But first! …

Censorship in the Sciences

I’m hoping to attend this conference at USC (the campus is far from any fires) which is sponsored by many excellent organizations including our Coddling Movie partners FIRE and Heterodox Academy. It runs today through Sunday and the schedule is packed with first-rate speakers including FIRE head honcho

and Rutgers University social psychologist

, who runs the fascinating

substack.

I’m also looking forward to the premiere of 15 Days, a documentary about the covid-related school closures produced by my friend

. Check out her substack,

.

Don’t sweat it if you can’t make it to LA on short notice. You can enjoy the conference via Zoom.

Isn’t Public Ridicule Enough?

And speaking of our friends at FIRE, they recently announced they will represent embattled pollster Ann Selzer as she fights Donald Trump's allegation that she defrauded consumers by conducting a pre-election poll that incorrectly gave Democratic nominee Kamala Harris a narrow lead in Iowa.

Says FIRE: “It is hard to imagine a legal claim that violates basic First Amendment principles more thoroughly than does President-elect Donald Trump’s lawsuit against veteran Iowa pollster J. Ann Selzer and The Des Moines Register.”

Suspended Adolescence

Now let’s consider the story of 38-year-old Cody Harding, someone profiled in the Wall Street Journal essay, What Happens When a Whole Generation Never Grows Up?

Harding is single, but hopes to get married and buy a house. He currently lives with three roommates in Brooklyn, and pays $1,700 per month in rent.