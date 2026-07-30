A few months ago, while my wife Pazit and I were visiting Texas to prepare for our move here, she bought a T-shirt at a local boutique that asked a question of considerable moral urgency: “What Would Dolly Do?”

The Dolly in question was, of course, the incomparable Dolly Parton. The joke worked because it echoed a much older question: What Would Jesus Do?

I have, of course, seen the popular phrase countless times on bracelets, bumper stickers, and church signs. But the T-shirt made me think about what the original question was actually doing.

It was not asking Christians to consult a detailed record of how Jesus handled every possible modern dilemma. Jesus never had to decide whether to forward an inflammatory post, share a dank meme, or vote on a zoning ordinance.

The point was not to predict Jesus’ response. The question asked believers to interrupt their immediate reaction and return to the principles they claimed to live by before acting.

In other words: to remember their first principles.