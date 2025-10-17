Don’t let all the celebrations fool you, the apparent end of the Israel-Hamas war isn’t necessarily good news for everyone. Consider American activists on campus and off.

What are they to do with their signs and keffiyehs?

What should they do now that the latest Big Thing might be kind of passé?

How awkward to be approaching the holidays without a hot new cause!

Occasional “No Kings” protests won’t cut it. So what to do?

Student activists might find direction from the campus Boomers who held their hands when the young rabble-rousers felt unsafe during the protests that have raged for more than two years. But I want to do my part too.

I also realize who I’m advising. Our world is filled with oppression, but today’s activists won’t back just any worthy cause. They burst with compassion, but only for certain groups. They’ll ignore countless atrocities if the victim and oppressor roles don’t line up with their preferred casting.

With that in mind, I present five nominees for social justice activists’ Next Big Thing.